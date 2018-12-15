St Mirren v Aberdeen
- St. Mirren have failed to win any of their previous 14 Scottish Premiership matches against Aberdeen (D8 L6) since a 1-0 victory back in July 2011.
- Aberdeen are unbeaten in their past six trips to St. Mirren in the top-flight (W3 D3), winning each of their last two visits to St. Mirren Park whilst keeping clean sheets in both matches.
- St. Mirren have won just one of their past 16 top-flight games (D3 L12), a 2-0 victory against Hearts in November.
- Aberdeen have won just two of their past seven away games in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L3), however those two victories have come in their past three such games (L1).
- Adam Hammill has been involved in six of St Mirren's last eight league goals (4 goals, 2 assists).46497536