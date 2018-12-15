Scottish Premiership
St Mirren15:00Aberdeen
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Aberdeen

  • St. Mirren have failed to win any of their previous 14 Scottish Premiership matches against Aberdeen (D8 L6) since a 1-0 victory back in July 2011.
  • Aberdeen are unbeaten in their past six trips to St. Mirren in the top-flight (W3 D3), winning each of their last two visits to St. Mirren Park whilst keeping clean sheets in both matches.
  • St. Mirren have won just one of their past 16 top-flight games (D3 L12), a 2-0 victory against Hearts in November.
  • Aberdeen have won just two of their past seven away games in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L3), however those two victories have come in their past three such games (L1).
  • Adam Hammill has been involved in six of St Mirren's last eight league goals (4 goals, 2 assists).46497536

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1510323682833
2Rangers1694338142431
3Kilmarnock179442517831
4Hearts189362324-130
5Livingston188462416828
6St Johnstone168442020028
7Aberdeen168352017327
8Hibernian166552619723
9Motherwell164391626-1015
10Hamilton1741121237-2513
11Dundee1623111333-209
12St Mirren1723121234-229
View full Scottish Premiership table

