Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone15:00Motherwell
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Motherwell

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • St. Johnstone have lost just one of their past 10 Scottish Premiership games against Motherwell (W7 D2), a 0-2 defeat back in February courtesy of goals from Allan Campbell and Curtis Main.
  • Motherwell are winless in their last nine trips to McDiarmid Park in the top-flight (D2 L7) since a 3-1 victory in November 2012, scoring just five goals during this period and never more than one in a single game.
  • St. Johnstone are unbeaten in eight Scottish Premiership games (W6 D2), keeping seven clean sheets and conceding just two goals in total during this period.
  • Motherwell have lost five of their past six league games away from home (W1), including each of their last three.
  • Seven of the past eight goals St. Johnstone have conceded in the Scottish Premiership have come in the first half, with the only exception being an 84th minute strike from Celtic's Callum McGregor.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1510323682833
2Rangers1694338142431
3Kilmarnock179442517831
4Hearts189362324-130
5Livingston188462416828
6St Johnstone168442020028
7Aberdeen168352017327
8Hibernian166552619723
9Motherwell164391626-1015
10Hamilton1741121237-2513
11Dundee1623111333-209
12St Mirren1723121234-229
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport