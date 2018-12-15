St Johnstone v Motherwell
- St. Johnstone have lost just one of their past 10 Scottish Premiership games against Motherwell (W7 D2), a 0-2 defeat back in February courtesy of goals from Allan Campbell and Curtis Main.
- Motherwell are winless in their last nine trips to McDiarmid Park in the top-flight (D2 L7) since a 3-1 victory in November 2012, scoring just five goals during this period and never more than one in a single game.
- St. Johnstone are unbeaten in eight Scottish Premiership games (W6 D2), keeping seven clean sheets and conceding just two goals in total during this period.
- Motherwell have lost five of their past six league games away from home (W1), including each of their last three.
- Seven of the past eight goals St. Johnstone have conceded in the Scottish Premiership have come in the first half, with the only exception being an 84th minute strike from Celtic's Callum McGregor.