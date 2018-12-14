Fulham v West Ham United

All 49 of Javier Hernandez's Premier League goals have come from inside the penalty area

TEAM NEWS

Fulham will be without Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who was sent off against Manchester United last weekend.

Calum Chambers should have shaken off the minor problem that saw him miss that game, with Kevin McDonald also set to return from a hamstring injury.

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere will miss a third consecutive match due to an ankle problem.

Forward Lucas Perez is a doubt because of a cut foot, with Michail Antonio or Andy Carroll set to replace him.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: The meeting of West and East London brings together two Premier League-winning managers with very different short-term objectives.

Manuel Pellegrini has said it was his mentality to bring an attacking approach to West Ham, and recent results have provided evidence of that: three wins in a row, three goals in each of them - and without the likes of Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini.

New Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri has taken four points from his two home games so far but will have been working all week on their defensive shape.

Fulham's 40 goals conceded and no clean sheet all season will certainly offer the Hammers encouragement that their prolific streak can continue.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "We are improving, without any doubt. The results say we are improving and scoring goals, which is not easy. It is not easy to win three games in a row and score three goals in each.

"It's a difficult game, as they always are in the Premier League, especially as Fulham are bottom of the table with a new manager whose career as a manager reflects what he is, especially winning the Premier League with Leicester - that is not something you can do so often."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Although West Ham will arrive on the back of a run of three straight wins, they are a team that can suffer a hiccup from time to time - and it would not surprise me if Fulham find a way of winning this one.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v former France winger David Ginola

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have won on three of the last four occasions they have hosted West Ham.

The sides last met in the 2013-14 season, with West Ham's 3-0 victory at Upton Park in November 2013 resulting in Fulham boss Martin Jol getting sacked.

Fulham beat the Hammers 2-1 at Craven Cottage a month later - one of only four wins in 20 Premier League meetings.

Fulham

Fulham have won just one of their last 13 Premier League matches (D3, L9).

Eight of their nine Premier League points this season have been earned at Craven Cottage.

Fulham are without a clean sheet in 20 Premier League games, conceding 51 goals since a 1-0 win against Norwich City in April 2014.

They are one of only three Premier League clubs to have conceded 40 or more goals in the first 16 matches of the season - and the first since Sheffield Wednesday in 1999-2000.

They have lost seven of their last eight Premier League London derbies (D1, L7), including all four this season. Their most recent derby victory was against West Ham at Craven Cottage on New Year's Day 2014.

West Ham United