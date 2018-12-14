Premier League
Huddersfield15:00Newcastle
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United

Huddersfield's Alex Pritchard celebrates
Huddersfield have scored a league-low three home goals so far this season

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield will be without Aaron Mooy and Danny Williams after both men suffered medial knee ligament damage.

Abdelhamid Sabiri and Tommy Smith are also out but Jonathan Hogg and Terence Kongolo are fit, while Philip Billing returns after a ban.

Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin is banned and Jonjo Shelvey and Federico Fernandez both face fitness tests.

Florian Lejeune is back in training after cruciate ligament damage and is under consideration.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: After November revivals, December has been bleak for both clubs so far, ramping up the pressure for this one.

David Wagner desperately wants a win - and then another when Southampton visit next week - for Christmas, but the absence of Aaron Mooy could harm the Terriers' hopes.

Huddersfield don't score enough as it is. Now others MUST step up to create AND finish in the absence of their best midfielder.

Jonjo Shelvey is arguably Newcastle's but hasn't been involved of late. He's an injury doubt again, but if passed fit then might this be the game to pitch him back in to?

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner on Newcastle: "In general Rafa's teams are very well organised and well drilled. They don't give chances away and they have a targetman with Rondon. We want to keep them away from our box. Newcastle are three points in front of us and we will try everything to get on the same level."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle are hardly free-scoring but with Salomon Rondon up front they always pose a threat. Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has got him playing, and he is a handful.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v former France winger David Ginola

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Both encounters last season were won 1-0 by the home side.
  • Huddersfield are looking to secure back-to-back top-flight home wins over Newcastle for the first time since April 1955.
  • The most recent five top-flight meetings have produced just four goals.

Huddersfield Town

  • Huddersfield have lost eight of their past 12 league games, including their last three.
  • David Wagner's side have taken just five points from the last 30 available to them at the John Smith's Stadium.
  • The Terriers have won only one and lost 12 of their past 19 league fixtures played on a Saturday.
  • They haven't scored more than once in any of their last 13 Premier League home games.

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle's 13 points is their lowest tally after 16 matches of a Premier League campaign.
  • They have won only one of their last 13 Premier League fixtures played in December, losing nine.
  • Their only defeats in seven away league fixtures this season were at the two Manchester clubs.
  • Ten of the Magpies' 13 league goals have been scored in the first half, including each of their last six.
  • A league-low 35 goals have been scored in matches involving Newcastle: 13 for and 22 against.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1613303462842
2Man City1613214593641
3Tottenham16120430161436
4Chelsea16104233132034
5Arsenal16104235201534
6Man Utd167542826226
7Everton166642319424
8Bournemouth167272526-123
9Leicester166462120122
10Wolves166461719-222
11West Ham166372325-221
12Watford166372023-321
13Brighton166371922-321
14Cardiff1642101530-1514
15Newcastle163491322-913
16Crystal Palace1633101323-1012
17Burnley1633101532-1712
18Huddersfield1624101027-1710
19Southampton161691330-179
20Fulham1623111640-249
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC