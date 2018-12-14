Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United

Huddersfield have scored a league-low three home goals so far this season

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield will be without Aaron Mooy and Danny Williams after both men suffered medial knee ligament damage.

Abdelhamid Sabiri and Tommy Smith are also out but Jonathan Hogg and Terence Kongolo are fit, while Philip Billing returns after a ban.

Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin is banned and Jonjo Shelvey and Federico Fernandez both face fitness tests.

Florian Lejeune is back in training after cruciate ligament damage and is under consideration.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: After November revivals, December has been bleak for both clubs so far, ramping up the pressure for this one.

David Wagner desperately wants a win - and then another when Southampton visit next week - for Christmas, but the absence of Aaron Mooy could harm the Terriers' hopes.

Huddersfield don't score enough as it is. Now others MUST step up to create AND finish in the absence of their best midfielder.

Jonjo Shelvey is arguably Newcastle's but hasn't been involved of late. He's an injury doubt again, but if passed fit then might this be the game to pitch him back in to?

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner on Newcastle: "In general Rafa's teams are very well organised and well drilled. They don't give chances away and they have a targetman with Rondon. We want to keep them away from our box. Newcastle are three points in front of us and we will try everything to get on the same level."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle are hardly free-scoring but with Salomon Rondon up front they always pose a threat. Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has got him playing, and he is a handful.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Both encounters last season were won 1-0 by the home side.

Huddersfield are looking to secure back-to-back top-flight home wins over Newcastle for the first time since April 1955.

The most recent five top-flight meetings have produced just four goals.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have lost eight of their past 12 league games, including their last three.

David Wagner's side have taken just five points from the last 30 available to them at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers have won only one and lost 12 of their past 19 league fixtures played on a Saturday.

They haven't scored more than once in any of their last 13 Premier League home games.

Newcastle United