Manchester City v Everton

Manchester City's Sergio Agüero, who could be available after a groin injury, has scored five goals in three league games against teams managed by Marco Silva

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero could return to face Everton after a four-match absence with a groin injury.

Fernandinho and Danilo might also be fit, but David Silva is out with a hamstring problem and Kevin De Bruyne is not expected to feature.

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was substituted against Watford on Monday night because of an apparent injury and he may be a doubt.

Manager Marco Silva otherwise has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: This is an unusual feeling for Manchester City - starting a weekend below the Premier League's top perch.

Defeat at Chelsea has shown that City are champions but not yet Invincibles.

All teams suffer injuries at this stage of the season but City's busy treatment tables are having a cumulative effect. To be without the ingenuity of both David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne at the same time could be a title race leveller.

Unbeaten on their last three league visits to the Etihad Stadium, Evertonians will experience an unusual feeling of their own this weekend - having Liverpool fans cheering them on for this one.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Everton manager Marco Silva: "We have to improve on our offensive set pieces and we are working on that because we have the conditions to score more goals in those moments.

"[Goals from a variety of sources] is something we want, and our central defenders are part of this process.

"The main thing for them is to keep our team solid - not just them, everything [defensively] starts up front.

"But they are part of our offensive process, too, and it is something I want more from our central defenders because they have the capacity to score more goals."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton, who had an eventful draw with Watford last time out, are a much-improved side and they like it when teams attack them, which is what will happen here.

They will give City a game, but I am still expecting Pep Guardiola's side to have too much for them.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v David Ginola

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have only won two of their past seven league and cup games against Everton, keeping a solitary clean sheet (D3, L2).

The three most recent Premier League meetings at the Etihad Stadium have been drawn but Everton are winless in seven top-flight trips to Manchester City since December 2010.

Everton's only Premier League victory against City in the last 10 attempts was by a 4-0 scoreline at Goodison Park in January 2017.

Manchester City

Manchester City are unbeaten in 51 league matches against teams outside the established top six since a 4-0 defeat at Everton in January 2017 (W44, D7).

City lost, and conceded more than one goal, for the first time in 22 league games last Sunday at the hands of Chelsea.

It is two years since they lost consecutive league games, while they have never gone successive league matches without scoring under Pep Guardiola.

City have won their last nine Premier League home fixtures, scoring a total of 33 goals.

Raheem Sterling has scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 21 Premier League home appearances since the start of last season.

Guardiola has won all five competitive matches as a manager against Marco Silva, by an aggregate score of 19-2.

Sergio Aguero is two short of 250 career league goals, but he has only scored twice in 12 top-flight appearances against Everton. Aguero's ratio of a goal every 358 minutes in this fixture is his worst versus any of the 31 teams he has scored against in the Premier League.

Everton