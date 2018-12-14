Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Leicester manager Claude Puel has lost both of his Premier League matches at Selhurst Park: 3-0 with Southampton in December 2016 and 5-0 with Leicester last April

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will be without suspended key players Wilfried Zaha and James Tomkins, who both received a fifth booking of the season last week.

Scott Dann is available but Christian Benteke remains on the sidelines.

Leicester City are boosted by the availability of Jamie Vardy after a two-match absence with a groin problem.

Harry Maguire could play after being an unused substitute last week on his return from a knee injury, but Ben Chilwell is a doubt with a knee issue.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Palace are in free fall. They've lost eight of their last 11 games in all competitions and scored just four home league goals.

It could get a lot worse before it improves. Talisman Wilfried Zaha is banned and they traditionally struggle without him. Their most consistent defender James Tomkins is suspended too. Scott Dann is ready for a comeback after nearly 12 months out but it's a big risk to pitch him in against a side who've scored in their last nine away league games.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are just around the corner for The Eagles and unless they buy a regular scorer in January, they'll be in big trouble.

Leicester also face Manchester City and Chelsea after this game but they've been in decent form and can get something here.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Claude Puel on last season's 5-0 defeat in this fixture: "It was a bad day for us. It's another season, another game and it will not be a revenge for us. It's important to keep the right concentration about this game and our play because we need to move on another step in our play.

"There are a lot of games to play in a short space of time and we need to focus because we want to perform well."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester lost at home to Tottenham last week but they have been hard to beat recently, and I can see them leaving Selhurst Park with a point.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v former France winger David Ginola

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace completed the league double over Leicester last season, scoring eight goals without reply over the two games.

The Eagles could win three consecutive top-flight fixtures against Leicester for the first time.

There have been 16 goals in the four most recent meetings.

Crystal Palace

Palace have won just two and lost 10 of their last 15 league fixtures.

The Eagles have claimed a measly five points at home, a joint league-low alongside Huddersfield and Newcastle.

They have scored four goals at Selhurst Park - only Huddersfield, with three, have scored fewer at home.

Palace have lost each of their last 13 Premier League matches without Wilfied Zaha, and failed to score in 11 of those.

Their most recent league victory without Zaha was 3-2 at Sunderland in September 2016.

Six of the Eagles' 13 league goals have been scored in the final 15 minutes of their matches.

There have been just 12 goals scored at Selhurst Park so far this season, the fewest at any Premier League ground.

Leicester City