Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez was rested for last Sunday's win at Newcastle

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo must decide whether to recall regular starters Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez, who were both substitutes against Newcastle last weekend.

Jonny Castro Otto remains sidelined by a knee injury.

Bournemouth's leading scorer Callum Wilson should be fit to return from a hamstring problem.

Dan Gosling is out following a knee operation, while Lewis Cook and Adam Smith are long-term absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: It's the first top-flight meeting between these two sides but it seems sure to be the first of many.

Two straight wins for Wolves has restored self-belief after a run of just one point in six games, and they continue to exhibit a quality in their play that is ideally suited to the Premier League.

They're a completely different proposition to their predecessors of 2011-12, who were relegated with fewer victories throughout the campaign than this current side have earned in their first 16 matches.

That Bournemouth arrive similarly placed in the top half of the table owes everything to their brilliant start to the season, as five defeats in their last six matches has begun to seriously stunt their progress.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We want to get out there and put the Liverpool game to bed. The Christmas period is a really important time for us. We know we can build some real momentum and these periods can often define seasons.

"Wolves have done well and have carried their form and playing style forward from the Championship."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think Wolves will win. Their last-minute winner at Newcastle kept up their momentum after their win over Chelsea, and they will be full of confidence at the moment.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the inaugural top-flight meeting between the two sides.

Bournemouth have won 2-1 in each of their last three games against Wolves in all competitions.

Wolves have gone five matches without a win against Bournemouth since beating them 3-1 in December 1989.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are vying to win three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since March 1980.

Their tally of six Premier League wins this season is already one more than they managed in the whole of their last top-flight campaign, in 2011-12.

They have failed to score a first-half goal in seven league games at Molineux since Ruben Neves' 44th-minute strike against Everton on the opening weekend.

Wolves have scored two 90th-minute winners this season, a joint league high with Manchester United.

Diogo Jota has scored in successive Premier League games, after not scoring in his first 13 appearances in the division.

Bournemouth