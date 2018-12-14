Watford v Cardiff City

Javi Gracia's Watford have gone seven league matches without a win

TEAM NEWS

Watford pair Will Hughes and Andre Gray remain out because of a bruised hip and calf respectively.

Sebastian Prodl and Adalberto Penaranda are also sidelined and Etienne Capoue is suspended but Tom Cleverley is available after long-term injury.

Cardiff City will assess the fitness of Kenneth Zohore, Danny Ward and Greg Cunningham, who have all been nursing injuries.

Jazz Richards is expected to remain out because of a hamstring problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@martfisher1: What a welcome addition Neil Warnock has been to the Premier League scene. A quip here, a moan there but smiles aplenty as his Cardiff side have risen to the challenge and defied the odds by climbing four points clear of the relegation zone.

True, they need to improve on the road and maybe this is the day?

Watford haven't won since October, which makes the decision to award Javi Gracia a new four-and-a-half year contract two weeks ago even more baffling given the owners' historical preference for short-term deals.

I'm sure Warnock would see the irony in that.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "I remember last season when I arrived it was a different circumstance and now we are doing many things better.

"The players are full of confidence and ambition. I know we have to win again but I see we are really close to getting it.

"It is a good chance for us, at home against Cardiff, to come away with a win."

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "We've got to try and start picking up points away. You get punished a lot more away from home, and it's been our own fault away - we have shot ourselves in the foot.

"We are learning and we've improved as the season has gone on.

"We're still very big favourites to get relegated, and quite rightly so with the squad we've got compared to others."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Cardiff have picked up just one point from seven games on the road so far this season and I don't see them adding to that tally at Vicarage Road.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v David Ginola

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first top-flight fixture between Watford and Cardiff.

The most recent meeting came in December 2014, with Watford winning 4-2 away to end Cardiff's six-match unbeaten run in the fixture.

Watford

Watford could lose three successive home games in the top flight for the first time since April 1988.

Failure to beat Cardiff would mean Watford equal their longest Premier League winless run under Javi Gracia: seven matches, set between March and April this year.

Their tally of nine points from the past 12 games is the fourth lowest in the division.

The Hornets have only lost one of their nine Premier League home matches against promoted opposition, losing 4-1 to Huddersfield Town on 16 December last year.

Forward Troy Deeney is yet to score against Cardiff for Watford in six appearances.

Cardiff City