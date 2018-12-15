Scottish Championship
Ayr0Ross County1

Ayr United v Ross County

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 15Bell
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 11McDaid
  • 6Geggan
  • 18Murdoch
  • 8Crawford
  • 17Shankland
  • 7Moffat

Substitutes

  • 2Higgins
  • 9Moore
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 23Docherty
  • 25McCowan

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 15Watson
  • 44Grivosti
  • 12Demetriou
  • 6Draper
  • 26Cowie
  • 8Lindsay
  • 14Mullin
  • 9Mckay
  • 27Stewart

Substitutes

  • 7Gardyne
  • 10McManus
  • 11Vigurs
  • 17Keillor-Dunn
  • 21Munro
  • 43Wallace
  • 48Kelly
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 0, Ross County 1. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stelios Demetriou.

Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).

Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Tom Grivosti.

Foul by Don Cowie (Ross County).

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County17105229111835
2Ayr16103330131733
3Dundee Utd178542524129
4Queen of Sth175842619723
5Inverness CT1641112116523
6Morton175751925-622
7Dunfermline175481623-719
8Partick Thistle1742111426-1214
9Alloa172781324-1113
10Falkirk1734101325-1213
