Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Ayr United v Ross County
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 15Bell
- 5Rose
- 3Harvie
- 11McDaid
- 6Geggan
- 18Murdoch
- 8Crawford
- 17Shankland
- 7Moffat
Substitutes
- 2Higgins
- 9Moore
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 19Hare-Reid
- 23Docherty
- 25McCowan
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 15Watson
- 44Grivosti
- 12Demetriou
- 6Draper
- 26Cowie
- 8Lindsay
- 14Mullin
- 9Mckay
- 27Stewart
Substitutes
- 7Gardyne
- 10McManus
- 11Vigurs
- 17Keillor-Dunn
- 21Munro
- 43Wallace
- 48Kelly
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 0, Ross County 1. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stelios Demetriou.
Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).
Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Tom Grivosti.
Foul by Don Cowie (Ross County).
Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Match report to follow.