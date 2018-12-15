Scottish Championship
Inverness CT0Dundee Utd0

Inverness CT v Dundee United

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 22McKay
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 11Walsh
  • 15Welsh
  • 4Chalmers
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 7Polworth
  • 14Oakley

Substitutes

  • 9Austin
  • 19White
  • 24Trafford
  • 35Macgregor
  • 36Nicolson
  • 40Harper
  • 42Hoban

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Murdoch
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 4Frans
  • 3Booth
  • 8Fyvie
  • 12Stanton
  • 16Smith
  • 11King
  • 33Aird
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 7McMullan
  • 9Curran
  • 17Robson
  • 20Rabitsch
  • 24Edjenguele
  • 34Rakovan
  • 44Watson
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

George Oakley (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Frederic Frans (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County17105229111835
2Ayr16103330131733
3Dundee Utd178542524129
4Queen of Sth175842619723
5Inverness CT1641112116523
6Morton175751925-622
7Dunfermline175481623-719
8Partick Thistle1742111426-1214
9Alloa172781324-1113
10Falkirk1734101325-1213
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport