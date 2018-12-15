Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle15:00Alloa
Venue: Energy Check Stadium at Firhill, Scotland

Partick Thistle v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 23Sneddon
  • 30Jefferies
  • 37Scobbie
  • 6McGinty
  • 7Spittal
  • 2Elliott
  • 8Bannigan
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 3Penrice
  • 9Doolan
  • 19Storey

Substitutes

  • 5Keown
  • 10Erskine
  • 16McCarthy
  • 18Mbuyi-Mutombo
  • 20Wilson
  • 26Stevenson
  • 39Ntambwe

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Roscoe
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 7Cawley
  • 6Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 19Zanatta
  • 10Trouten
  • 15Hastie

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 9Spence
  • 12Burt
  • 14Brown
  • 18Aloulou
  • 23Shields
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr15103230121833
2Ross County1695228111732
3Dundee Utd168442524128
4Queen of Sth165742619722
5Inverness CT1541012116522
6Morton165651925-621
7Dunfermline165381623-718
8Partick Thistle1641111426-1213
9Alloa162681324-1112
10Falkirk1633101325-1212
