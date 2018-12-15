Attempt saved. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Queen of the South v Dunfermline
-
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 4Fordyce
- 6Doyle
- 3Marshall
- 21Frizzell
- 8Jacobs
- 12Semple
- 10Todd
- 14Harkins
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 7Stirling
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Norman
Dunfermline
- 16Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Devine
- 3Longridge
- 8Beadling
- 19Vincent
- 17Thomson
- 7Higginbotham
- 35Keena
- 18El Bakhtaoui
Substitutes
- 5Durnan
- 15Hippolyte
- 20Gill
- 22Morrison
- 27McCann
- 28Craigen
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adam Frizzell (Queen of the South).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Alan Martin.
Attempt saved. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Adam Frizzell (Queen of the South) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).
Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Queen of the South).
Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic).
Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Match report to follow.