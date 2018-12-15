Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Dunfermline0

Queen of the South v Dunfermline

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 6Doyle
  • 3Marshall
  • 21Frizzell
  • 8Jacobs
  • 12Semple
  • 10Todd
  • 14Harkins
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 7Stirling
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Norman

Dunfermline

  • 16Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 3Longridge
  • 8Beadling
  • 19Vincent
  • 17Thomson
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 35Keena
  • 18El Bakhtaoui

Substitutes

  • 5Durnan
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 20Gill
  • 22Morrison
  • 27McCann
  • 28Craigen
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Adam Frizzell (Queen of the South).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Alan Martin.

Attempt saved. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen of the South).

Attempt missed. Adam Frizzell (Queen of the South) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).

Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Harkins (Queen of the South).

Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic).

Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County17105229111835
2Ayr16103330131733
3Dundee Utd178542524129
4Queen of Sth175842619723
5Inverness CT1641112116523
6Morton175751925-622
7Dunfermline175481623-719
8Partick Thistle1742111426-1214
9Alloa172781324-1113
10Falkirk1734101325-1213
View full Scottish Championship table

