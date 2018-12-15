Scottish Championship
Falkirk0Morton0

Falkirk v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 12Mitchell
  • 2Kidd
  • 18Brough
  • 3McGhee
  • 8Sammut
  • 17Buaben
  • 4Muirhead
  • 6Paton
  • 14Robson
  • 7Petravicius
  • 19Rudden

Substitutes

  • 1Fasan
  • 5Dallison-Lisbon
  • 9Lewis
  • 15Harrison
  • 24Haber
  • 25Irving
  • 26Russell

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 14Tumilty
  • 2Kilday
  • 4Buchanan
  • 25McKeown
  • 8McAlister
  • 6Telfer
  • 12Tidser
  • 7Millar
  • 11McHugh
  • 10Thomson

Substitutes

  • 5Waddell
  • 17Tiffoney
  • 19MacLean
  • 20Bell
  • 22Armour
  • 23Scully
  • 32Lyon
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Thomas Robson.

Foul by Ruben Sammut (Falkirk).

Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Thomas Robson.

Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Thomas Robson (Falkirk).

Attempt saved. Rory McKeown (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County17105229111835
2Ayr16103330131733
3Dundee Utd178542524129
4Queen of Sth175842619723
5Inverness CT1641112116523
6Morton175751925-622
7Dunfermline175481623-719
8Partick Thistle1742111426-1214
9Alloa172781324-1113
10Falkirk1734101325-1213
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport