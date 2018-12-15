Corner, Morton. Conceded by Thomas Robson.
Falkirk v Greenock Morton
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 12Mitchell
- 2Kidd
- 18Brough
- 3McGhee
- 8Sammut
- 17Buaben
- 4Muirhead
- 6Paton
- 14Robson
- 7Petravicius
- 19Rudden
Substitutes
- 1Fasan
- 5Dallison-Lisbon
- 9Lewis
- 15Harrison
- 24Haber
- 25Irving
- 26Russell
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 14Tumilty
- 2Kilday
- 4Buchanan
- 25McKeown
- 8McAlister
- 6Telfer
- 12Tidser
- 7Millar
- 11McHugh
- 10Thomson
Substitutes
- 5Waddell
- 17Tiffoney
- 19MacLean
- 20Bell
- 22Armour
- 23Scully
- 32Lyon
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Ruben Sammut (Falkirk).
Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Thomas Robson.
Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Thomas Robson (Falkirk).
Attempt saved. Rory McKeown (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Match report to follow.