Forfar Athletic v Montrose
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Bain
- 5Munro
- 6Reilly
- 3Meechan
- 11Moore
- 8Hill
- 4Malone
- 10Easton
- 7Hilson
- 9Baird
Substitutes
- 12MacKintosh
- 14Cunningham
- 15Coupe
- 16Kennedy
- 21Young
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 12Harrington
- 14Dillon
- 18Campbell
- 3Steeves
- 17Redman
- 22Cregg
- 8Watson
- 23Henderson
- 9Rennie
- 16Johnston
Substitutes
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 7Webster
- 10Campbell
- 15Cavanagh
- 19Callaghan
- 20Antoniazzi
- 21Millar
- Referee:
- John McKendrick