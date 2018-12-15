Scottish League One
Forfar15:00Montrose
Venue: Station Park, Scotland

Forfar Athletic v Montrose

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Bain
  • 5Munro
  • 6Reilly
  • 3Meechan
  • 11Moore
  • 8Hill
  • 4Malone
  • 10Easton
  • 7Hilson
  • 9Baird

Substitutes

  • 12MacKintosh
  • 14Cunningham
  • 15Coupe
  • 16Kennedy
  • 21Young

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 12Harrington
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 3Steeves
  • 17Redman
  • 22Cregg
  • 8Watson
  • 23Henderson
  • 9Rennie
  • 16Johnston

Substitutes

  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 7Webster
  • 10Campbell
  • 15Cavanagh
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 21Millar
Referee:
John McKendrick

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath16133042142842
2Raith Rovers1685335211429
3East Fife167272425-123
4Montrose166371926-721
5Forfar166372129-821
6Airdrieonians166282424020
7Stranraer165562021-120
8Dumbarton165382428-418
9Brechin164482330-716
10Stenhousemuir1650111630-1415
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories