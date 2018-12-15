Scottish League One
Airdrieonians0Arbroath0

Airdrieonians v Arbroath

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2O'Neil
  • 4Crighton
  • 5Cairns
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Stewart
  • 8Millar
  • 6Gallagher
  • 11Edwards
  • 10Wilkie
  • 9Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12Duffy
  • 14Russell
  • 15McIntosh
  • 16Vitoria
  • 17McNeil
  • 18Page
  • 19McIntosh

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 6Gold
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Kader
  • 8McKenna
  • 5Whatley
  • 11Linn
  • 10Swankie
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 12Denholm
  • 14Smith
  • 15McCord
  • 16Doris
  • 21Hill
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Dean Cairns.

Attempt missed. Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Gold.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).

Attempt missed. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Gavin Swankie.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath17134042142843
2Raith Rovers1786336221430
3East Fife177372425-124
4Montrose177372026-624
5Airdrieonians176382424021
6Forfar176382130-921
7Stranraer165562021-120
8Dumbarton175482529-419
9Brechin164482330-716
10Stenhousemuir1751111630-1416
