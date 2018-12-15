Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Airdrieonians v Arbroath
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1McKenzie
- 2O'Neil
- 4Crighton
- 5Cairns
- 3MacDonald
- 7Stewart
- 8Millar
- 6Gallagher
- 11Edwards
- 10Wilkie
- 9Carrick
Substitutes
- 12Duffy
- 14Russell
- 15McIntosh
- 16Vitoria
- 17McNeil
- 18Page
- 19McIntosh
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 6Gold
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 3Hamilton
- 7Kader
- 8McKenna
- 5Whatley
- 11Linn
- 10Swankie
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 12Denholm
- 14Smith
- 15McCord
- 16Doris
- 21Hill
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Dean Cairns.
Attempt missed. Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Gold.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).
Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Gavin Swankie.
Kick Off
First Half begins.