Scottish League One
Raith Rovers0Dumbarton1

Raith Rovers v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 8Gillespie
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Murray
  • 16Flanagan
  • 12Matthews
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 31Armstrong
  • 9Buchanan
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 7Duggan
  • 10Vaughan
  • 11Milne
  • 17Wright
  • 18McKay
  • 20Watson
  • 23Smith

Dumbarton

  • 1McGowan
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Dowie
  • 6Carswell
  • 3Dyer
  • 11Barr
  • 15Paton
  • 8Hutton
  • 10Forbes
  • 20Thomas
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 12Spencer
  • 18Allardice
  • 21Trialist
  • 23Thomson
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Dumbarton 1. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from more than 35 yards to the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Andy Dowie.

Attempt blocked. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Willie Dyer (Dumbarton).

Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton).

Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath17134042142843
2Raith Rovers1785435221329
3East Fife177372425-124
4Montrose177372026-624
5Airdrieonians176382424021
6Dumbarton176382528-321
7Forfar176382130-921
8Stranraer165562021-120
9Brechin164482330-716
10Stenhousemuir1751111630-1416
View full Scottish League One table

