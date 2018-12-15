Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Dumbarton 1. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from more than 35 yards to the top left corner.
Raith Rovers v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 8Gillespie
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 5Murray
- 16Flanagan
- 12Matthews
- 14Wedderburn
- 31Armstrong
- 9Buchanan
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 7Duggan
- 10Vaughan
- 11Milne
- 17Wright
- 18McKay
- 20Watson
- 23Smith
Dumbarton
- 1McGowan
- 2Ballantyne
- 4Dowie
- 6Carswell
- 3Dyer
- 11Barr
- 15Paton
- 8Hutton
- 10Forbes
- 20Thomas
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 12Spencer
- 18Allardice
- 21Trialist
- 23Thomson
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Attempt blocked. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Willie Dyer (Dumbarton).
Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton).
Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.