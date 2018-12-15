Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir0East Fife0

Stenhousemuir v East Fife

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 22McBrearty
  • 4Neill
  • 3Donaldson
  • 7Gibbons
  • 16Dickson
  • 6Ferry
  • 24Paton
  • 11Cook
  • 10Duthie
  • 9McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 2Reid
  • 5Tena
  • 15Halleran
  • 17McMinn
  • 19McMenamin
  • 20O'Hara
  • 21Vaughan

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 3Docherty
  • 5Dunlop
  • 8Slattery
  • 16Davidson
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 12McBride
  • 11Agnew
  • 20Bell
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 7Thomson
  • 9Court
  • 14Watt
  • 15Dowds
  • 18Linton
  • 19Currie
  • 21McDowall
Referee:
Craig Napier

Live Text

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath17134042142843
2Raith Rovers1785435221329
3East Fife177372425-124
4Montrose177372026-624
5Airdrieonians176382424021
6Dumbarton176382528-321
7Forfar176382130-921
8Stranraer165562021-120
9Brechin164482330-716
10Stenhousemuir1751111630-1416
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories