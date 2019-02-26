Attempt missed. Ryan Dow (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Peterhead v Cowdenbeath
-
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 2Brown
- 5Dunlop
- 3BoyleBooked at 52mins
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 18Dow
- 29SutherlandSubstituted forLyleat 62'minutes
- 10LeitchSubstituted forGibsonat 71'minutes
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 4Eadie
- 11Willis
- 15Willox
- 16Home
- 21Henderson
- 33Gibson
- 99Lyle
Cowdenbeath
- 1Lennox
- 2Mullen
- 4ToddSubstituted forPyperat 45'minutes
- 5Deas
- 3Bollan
- 7Allan
- 6MillerSubstituted forHenveyat 59'minutes
- 10Fraser
- 11Swann
- 8Buchanan
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 12Pyper
- 14Scott
- 15Malcolm
- 16Henvey
- 17McGurn
- 18Sneddon
- 19Fotheringham
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
- Attendance:
- 532
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Hand ball by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. William Gibson replaces Jack Leitch.
Attempt missed. Matthew Henvey (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).
Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Derek Lyle replaces Shane Sutherland.
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shane Sutherland (Peterhead).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Matthew Henvey replaces Kyle Miller.
Attempt missed. Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jason Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Ryan Dow (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Patrick Boyle (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Patrick Boyle (Peterhead).
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kris Renton.
Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Peterhead 1, Cowdenbeath 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jamie Pyper replaces Jamie Todd because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Peterhead 1, Cowdenbeath 0.
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.