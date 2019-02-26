Scottish League Two
Peterhead1Cowdenbeath0

Peterhead v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3BoyleBooked at 52mins
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 18Dow
  • 29SutherlandSubstituted forLyleat 62'minutes
  • 10LeitchSubstituted forGibsonat 71'minutes
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 11Willis
  • 15Willox
  • 16Home
  • 21Henderson
  • 33Gibson
  • 99Lyle

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Mullen
  • 4ToddSubstituted forPyperat 45'minutes
  • 5Deas
  • 3Bollan
  • 7Allan
  • 6MillerSubstituted forHenveyat 59'minutes
  • 10Fraser
  • 11Swann
  • 8Buchanan
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Pyper
  • 14Scott
  • 15Malcolm
  • 16Henvey
  • 17McGurn
  • 18Sneddon
  • 19Fotheringham
Referee:
Scott Lambie
Attendance:
532

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Attempt missed. Ryan Dow (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Hand ball by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. William Gibson replaces Jack Leitch.

Attempt missed. Matthew Henvey (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).

Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Derek Lyle replaces Shane Sutherland.

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shane Sutherland (Peterhead).

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Matthew Henvey replaces Kyle Miller.

Attempt missed. Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Jason Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Ryan Dow (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Patrick Boyle (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Patrick Boyle (Peterhead).

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.

Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kris Renton.

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Peterhead 1, Cowdenbeath 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jamie Pyper replaces Jamie Todd because of an injury.

Half Time

First Half ends, Peterhead 1, Cowdenbeath 0.

Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead25183448183057
2Edinburgh City25174447173055
3Clyde25165441202153
4Annan Athletic26135846281844
5Elgin25112124149-835
6Stirling26104123535034
7Cowdenbeath2585123131029
8Queen's Park2578102832-429
9Berwick2442182164-4314
10Albion2614211761-447
