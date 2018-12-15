Brian Cameron (Elgin City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Edinburgh City v Elgin City
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 14Rodger
- 3McIntyre
- 7Smith
- 20Watson
- 6Laird
- 11Taylor
- 9Henderson
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 15Donaldson
- 16Beveridge
- 17Hall
- 18Kennedy
- 21Morton
- 23Lumsden
- 26Galbraith
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 15Wilson
- 22McGowan
- 6McGovern
- 4McHardy
- 20Hay
- 8Cameron
- 7Omar
- 18Morrison
- 9McLeish
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 1McHale
- 5Beattie
- 14Bronsky
- 16Miller
- 17Farquhar
- 23Sopel
- 25Loveland
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Live Text
Attempt missed. Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.