Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City0Elgin0

Edinburgh City v Elgin City

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 14Rodger
  • 3McIntyre
  • 7Smith
  • 20Watson
  • 6Laird
  • 11Taylor
  • 9Henderson
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 15Donaldson
  • 16Beveridge
  • 17Hall
  • 18Kennedy
  • 21Morton
  • 23Lumsden
  • 26Galbraith

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 15Wilson
  • 22McGowan
  • 6McGovern
  • 4McHardy
  • 20Hay
  • 8Cameron
  • 7Omar
  • 18Morrison
  • 9McLeish
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 1McHale
  • 5Beattie
  • 14Bronsky
  • 16Miller
  • 17Farquhar
  • 23Sopel
  • 25Loveland
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Live Text

Brian Cameron (Elgin City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt missed. Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.

Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City1612222671938
2Peterhead15112232112135
3Clyde168442517828
4Elgin167272329-623
5Annan Athletic166462220222
6Cowdenbeath155462017319
7Queen's Park155461314-119
8Stirling154381822-415
9Berwick1541101737-2013
10Albion1512121335-225
View full Scottish League Two table

