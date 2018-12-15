Scottish League Two
Clyde0Annan Athletic0

Clyde v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 4Rumsby
  • 5Cogill
  • 3Rankin
  • 7Boyle
  • 8Nicoll
  • 6Grant
  • 11Lamont
  • 10McStay
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Lang
  • 14Love
  • 15Duffie
  • 16Stewart
  • 18Belmokhtar
  • 21Hughes

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 4Wilson
  • 5Bradley
  • 3Strapp
  • 7Moxon
  • 8Sinnamon
  • 6Sonkur
  • 11Johnston
  • 9Smith
  • 10Wallace

Substitutes

  • 14Roberts
  • 15Watson
  • 16Wright
  • 17Muir
  • 18Fergusson
  • 21Jamieson
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Live Text

Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic).

Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City1612222671938
2Peterhead15112232112135
3Clyde168442517828
4Elgin167272329-623
5Annan Athletic166462220222
6Cowdenbeath155462017319
7Queen's Park155461314-119
8Stirling154381822-415
9Berwick1541101737-2013
10Albion1512121335-225
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories