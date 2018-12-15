Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Clyde v Annan Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 4Rumsby
- 5Cogill
- 3Rankin
- 7Boyle
- 8Nicoll
- 6Grant
- 11Lamont
- 10McStay
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Lang
- 14Love
- 15Duffie
- 16Stewart
- 18Belmokhtar
- 21Hughes
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 4Wilson
- 5Bradley
- 3Strapp
- 7Moxon
- 8Sinnamon
- 6Sonkur
- 11Johnston
- 9Smith
- 10Wallace
Substitutes
- 14Roberts
- 15Watson
- 16Wright
- 17Muir
- 18Fergusson
- 21Jamieson
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Live Text
Hand ball by Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic).
Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Kick Off
First Half begins.