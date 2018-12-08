Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Women's World Cup, Kilmarnock, Celtic, Rangers, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland women head coach Shelley Kerr says "there's no such thing as a dream draw when you're in a World Cup" as her side await Saturday's draw for next year's finals in France. (Scotsman)

The Scottish FA will call a summit in the New Year to heal the ongoing rift between Premiership clubs and referees. (Daily Record)

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell says the game's governing bodies will consider introducing video assistant referees. (Scotsman)

And the SFA will back plans for a new 12-team fifth tier in the Scottish Professional Football League, which would include Premiership colt teams. (Sun)

Four games, two wins, two draws How Kilmarnock's Clarke has thwarted Rodgers' Celtic so far

Steve Clarke hopes Kilmarnock's main shareholder Billy Bowie follows through on his intention to support the manager in the January transfer window, with the side going into Saturday's meeting with Celtic top of the Scottish Premiership. (Sun)

Kilmarnock have earned the right to be viewed as Premiership title contenders, says Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. (Mail)

Rodgers needs to add to his striking options at Celtic, says former player Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister says the club will help forward Alfredo Morelos overcome his disciplinary problems. (Herald - subscription required)

And McAllister says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is too modern a manager to lose the rag with his players. (Sun)

Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson says Rangers lack the characters needed to sustain a Premiership title challenge. (Daily Record)

Hibernian assistant Garry Parker has warned the current squad head coach Neil Lennon is ready to recruit in January after a run of seven matches without a win. (Scotsman)

West Ham and Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass says he returned to the club out of shape because of eating in service stations during his loan spell at Aston Villa last season. (Mail)