Copa Libertadores final: Boca Juniors' bid to postpone match rejected by Cas

Boca Juniors have had a late attempt to postpone Sunday's Copa Libertadores final second leg rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Boca want opponents River Plate to be disqualified from the competition, and asked for the match to be put back while Cas considered its decision.

The tie was first postponed last month after River fans attacked the Boca team bus as it travelled to the game.

It will now be held at Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday (19:30 GMT).

The first leg of the South American equivalent of the Champions League final ended 2-2, and the return match was billed as the biggest club match in the 127-year history of Argentine football.

But Boca players suffered cuts from the glass from broken windows in the attack as they travelled to the River Plate stadium, and were also affected by the tear gas used by police to disperse the crowds.

Boca had asked Conmebol, South American football's governing body, to ban River from the competition following the violent scenes.

When that was rejected, Boca went to Conmebol's court of appeal, which backed the initial decision.

The club then took the case to Cas, also asking it to consider "an urgent request for provisional measure" to suspend Sunday's game.

Cas said on Saturday the game should go ahead - but added it would continue to consider whether River should be suspended.

Earlier this week, Boca forward Carlos Tevez said it was "embarrassing for the people" to see the final moved to Spain.

The Argentina international told BBC World Service Sport: "They took away our dream of playing the final in our country."