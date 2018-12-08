Mark Sykes: Glenavon midfielder close to completing move to Port Vale

Mark Sykes is a Northern Ireland Under-21 international

Glenavon's Mark Sykes is close to completing a move to Port Vale, BBC Sport Northern Ireland understands.

Transfer talks are believed to be at an advanced stage between the 21-year-old midfielder and the League Two club.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international has been in superb form this season and has been linked with a move to England or Scotland.

Port Vale are currently sitting 15th in the League Two table while Glenavon are third in the Irish Premiership.

Sykes played in the Lurgan Blues' 4-2 defeat by Cliftonville in the league on Saturday.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has spoken regularly this season about how highly he rates Sykes, often stating his surprise that he had not secured a move to a full-time club.

