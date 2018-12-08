Italian Serie A
Napoli cruise to easy Frosinone win

Napoli players celebrate
At 25 years and 243 days, the average age of Napoli's starting team was its youngest in Serie A since September 2009

Napoli prepared for their decisive Champions League game at Liverpool on Tuesday with an impressive home victory over struggling Frosinone in Serie A.

Piotr Zielinski's low drive fired Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead before Algeria midfielder Adam Ounas struck with a stunning long-range strike.

Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik headed in a third from a second-half corner and added his second from close range.

Napoli are eight points behind Juventus, who beat Inter Milan.

The Turin club, who have won the Italian title in each of the past seven seasons, defeated third-placed Inter 1-0 in the Derby d'Italia on Friday.

Frosinone, who were promoted from Serie B last season, have won only once in 15 matches this term and are second bottom of the table, five points from safety.

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 1Meret
  • 23Hysaj
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 13Luperto
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 11OunasSubstituted forYounesat 73'minutes
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 17HamsikSubstituted forDiawaraat 80'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiBooked at 33mins
  • 99Milik
  • 24InsigneSubstituted forRogat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Callejón
  • 8Ruiz
  • 14Mertens
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 25Ospina
  • 27Karnezis
  • 30Rog
  • 34Younes
  • 42Diawara

Frosinone

  • 57Sportiello
  • 6Goldaniga
  • 15Ariaudo
  • 25Capuano
  • 17ZampanoSubstituted forGhiglioneat 71'minutes
  • 66Chibsah
  • 8MaielloSubstituted forSoddimoat 76'minutes
  • 33Beghetto
  • 24CassataBooked at 64mins
  • 29CampbellBooked at 90mins
  • 89PinamontiSubstituted forCianoat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ghiglione
  • 3Molinaro
  • 4Vloet
  • 9Ciofani
  • 10Soddimo
  • 11Perica
  • 21Sammarco
  • 22Bardi
  • 23Brighenti
  • 27Salamon
  • 28Ciano
  • 88Crisetig
Referee:
Gianluca Manganiello

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamFrosinone
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home22
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Napoli 4, Frosinone 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Napoli 4, Frosinone 0.

Attempt blocked. Amadou Diawara (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan.

Amin Younes (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Camillo Ciano (Frosinone).

Attempt missed. Amadou Diawara (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam.

Booking

Joel Campbell (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sebastiano Luperto (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joel Campbell (Frosinone).

Attempt missed. Marko Rog (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Amadou Diawara (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan.

Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Amin Younes.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Paolo Ghiglione.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Ariaudo (Frosinone) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Danilo Soddimo with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Marko Rog.

Attempt blocked. Danilo Soddimo (Frosinone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Francesco Cassata.

Goal!

Goal! Napoli 4, Frosinone 0. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam.

Attempt missed. Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Amadou Diawara (Napoli).

Raman Chibsah (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrea Beghetto with a cross.

Foul by Amadou Diawara (Napoli).

Joel Campbell (Frosinone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Amadou Diawara replaces Marek Hamsik.

Amin Younes (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joel Campbell (Frosinone).

Attempt saved. Edoardo Goldaniga (Frosinone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Paolo Ghiglione with a cross.

Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Sebastiano Luperto.

Substitution

Substitution, Frosinone. Danilo Soddimo replaces Raffaele Maiello.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces Lorenzo Insigne.

Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Sebastiano Luperto.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Amin Younes replaces Adam Ounas.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Marco Capuano.

Substitution

Substitution, Frosinone. Paolo Ghiglione replaces Francesco Zampano.

Goal!

Goal! Napoli 3, Frosinone 0. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) header from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Marco Sportiello.

Attempt saved. Adam Ounas (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Elseid Hysaj.

Attempt missed. Francesco Cassata (Frosinone) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Camillo Ciano.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus1514103282443
2Napoli15112232141835
3Inter Milan1592427131429
4AC Milan147432418625
5Lazio147342016424
6Torino145631916321
7Roma145542418620
8Sassuolo145542119220
9Parma146261518-320
10Sampdoria145452117419
11Atalanta145362619718
12Fiorentina144641813518
13Cagliari143741317-416
14Genoa144371929-1015
15SPAL144281323-1014
16Udinese143471218-613
17Empoli143471725-813
18Bologna142571222-1011
19Frosinone151591133-228
20Chievo140591131-202
View full Italian Serie A table

