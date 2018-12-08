Napoli cruise to easy Frosinone win

At 25 years and 243 days, the average age of Napoli's starting team was its youngest in Serie A since September 2009

Napoli prepared for their decisive Champions League game at Liverpool on Tuesday with an impressive home victory over struggling Frosinone in Serie A.

Piotr Zielinski's low drive fired Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead before Algeria midfielder Adam Ounas struck with a stunning long-range strike.

Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik headed in a third from a second-half corner and added his second from close range.

Napoli are eight points behind Juventus, who beat Inter Milan.

The Turin club, who have won the Italian title in each of the past seven seasons, defeated third-placed Inter 1-0 in the Derby d'Italia on Friday.

Frosinone, who were promoted from Serie B last season, have won only once in 15 matches this term and are second bottom of the table, five points from safety.