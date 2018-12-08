FC Schalke 04 1-2 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho scores derby winner

Sancho is the youngest Dortmund player to score six in a season

Jadon Sancho scored the winner as Borussia Dortmund moved nine points clear of at the top of the Bundesliga with victory over derby rivals Schalke.

Thomas Delaney's header put the league leaders ahead before Schalke levelled through Daniel Caligiuri's penalty.

With 16 minutes to play, England winger Sancho picked the ball up on the left, drove into the box and finished coolly.

It was the 18-year-old's sixth goal of the season, making him the youngest Dortmund player to reach that total.

Elsewhere, defending champions Bayern Munich moved up to second with a 3-0 victory over Nuremberg in which Robert Lewandowski scored two goals for the 42nd time in Germany's top flight. Only ex-Bayern striker Gerd Muller has scored more doubles, with 55.

Polish forward Lewandowski headed in Joshua Kimmich's corner before tucking home the rebound after Leon Goretzka's curled effort struck the bar from outside the box. Franck Ribery added the third in a comfortable victory over the 16th-placed side.

Borussia Monchengladbach can climb back above Bayern and narrow Dortmund's lead to seven points with victory at home to 15th-placed Stuttgart on Sunday.

Defeat in the Ruhr derby against Dortmund means Schalke slip to 13th in the table, five points above the bottom two.

Dortmund, unbeaten domestically this season, have not won the German league since 2012, with Bayern claiming the past six titles.