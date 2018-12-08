EFL: Leeds end penalty drought and another Wycombe keeper in five things you may have missed

Sunderland's Chris Maguire celebrates what he thought was his sixth goal of the season

Norwich City scored another late winner on Saturday to retain their place at the top of the Championship,

Elsewhere in the English Football League, there was further injury-time drama, while Sol Campbell was among four managers taking charge of a first league game with a new club.

With one club soldiering on through a goalkeeping crisis and another ending a long wait for a penalty kick, here are five things you may have missed from Saturday's action.

Who's in goal today?

Wycombe Wanderers have had so many goalkeepers in the past four weeks manager Gareth Ainsworth may be considering installing a revolving door at Adams Park.

Injuries to senior keepers Ryan Allsop and Yves Ma-Kalambay forced the Chairboys boss to dip into the emergency loan market last month.

First QPR's Matt Ingram answered the call from his former club to go in between the sticks as they secured a 1-1 draw at Sunderland.

Gareth Ainsworth - probably wondering how many goalkeepers he'll have used by the end of the season

When his week-long deal could not be extended, David Stockdale came south from Birmingham and helped Wycombe to wins over Shrewsbury and Accrington.

The end of his stay gave a chance to Nottingham Forest reserve Stephen Henderson, who last played a senior game in February, to step forward for the visit of Barnsley.

The 30-year-old former Republic of Ireland international kept a clean sheet against the Tykes as Wycombe made it four unbeaten in League One with a 1-0 win.

Finally, Leeds get a penalty

Supporters are often quick to moan that their side never get decisions from match officials.

But Leeds United fans can back it up with cold, hard statistics.

The Whites had gone 58 games without being awarded a penalty, but early in the second half against QPR, referee Peter Banks pointed to the spot for a handball by Toni Leistner.

Do not rub your eyes Leeds fans - yes, that is a Whites player scoring a penalty

Incredibly they had seen their last effort from 12 yards saved, when Pablo Hernandez missed against Reading in October 2017.

However, Kemar Roofe held his nerve to fire home and net their first penalty following a 62-game drought.

It was good enough to keep the Elland Road side second in the Championship table, a point behind leaders Norwich.

Stanley and Black Cats get a soaking

The current incarnation of Accrington Stanley had their first ever meeting with Sunderland on Saturday, but extreme weather conditions mean they will soon be hosting the Wearsiders again.

Their League One game was abandoned after 72 minutes because monsoon-style rain waterlogged the pitch at the Wham Stadium and made the surface unplayable.

We all love a sliding challenge in the rain...

The Black Cats had kept up their record of scoring in every league game this season when Chris Maguire gave them the lead just after the hour mark, but the hosts equalised through Connor Hall following a goalmouth scramble.

Spare a thought for 20-year-old Hall though.

The on-loan Bolton forward had what was his first EFL goal chalked off because of the abandonment, leaving him rather non-plussed as he tweeted an eye-rolling emoji.

The old Accrington FC last faced Sunderland in the league in 1892-93 but Stanley fans won't be waiting too long for their next meeting.

New bosses find life tough

There were four managers taking charge of their first league game in new jobs on Saturday; Wally Downes at AFC Wimbledon and Sam Ricketts at Shrewsbury in League One, while in League Two Sol Campbell and Neal Ardley took charge of Macclesfield and Notts County respectively.

Of that quartet, only Shrewsbury are outside of the relegation zone - but Downes was the only man to came away with anything, as the Dons drew 1-1 at home to Rochdale.

"What they showed was absolute commitment to the cause. They were willing to put themselves on the line and they have come off tired players," Downes said afterwards.

"I have only been here two days and it has been instilled into them what is needed."

Shrewsbury went down 2-1 at Burton, while County were beaten 2-0 at Mansfield Town.

Sol Campbell told Macclesfield fans they had "one of the best footballers in the world coming to your club" following his appointment

Campbell's Macclesfield, meanwhile, lost 1-0 at Colchester.

After waiting so long for a break in management, the former Arsenal and England defender is six points adrift at the bottom of the EFL - but he was happy with his side's work ethic.

"The lads really worked their socks off," the 44-year-old said.

"That really gave me that heart to say as long as you're working to get in the right positions and give the front line opportunities, that's good."

Late drama keeps on coming

Every footballer has it drummed into them from a young age that the game is not over until it's over; anything can happen late on.

Following on from Norwich's 93rd-minute winner in the Championship, here are three more instances of the 'play to the final whistle' mantra.

Walsall trailed for most of their League One game against Coventry through Luke Thomas' 18th-minute opener, but two goals in second-half injury time from Luke Leahy gave the Saddlers victory.

First the left-back equalised in the 91st minute, then a 94th-minute penalty gave the hosts the bragging rights over their west Midlands rivals. It will have been especially sweet for Leahy, who was rejected by the Sky Blues as a youngster.

"In the second half Luke was outstanding. It was a captain's performance from him in the last 15 minutes," said boss Dean Keates.

Down in the south west, there was drama in a local derby as Forest Green Rovers also netted two stoppage-time goals to beat Yeovil Town in League Two.

Rovers were down to 10 men, but goals from Reuben Reid and George Williams in the second and fourth minutes of added time gave them an unlikely win.

"Certainly in the last seven minutes, you're looking for discipline from your players and you could see by the goals one or two just didn't do their jobs properly," said Glovers boss Darren Way.

Also in the fourth tier, Port Vale fought back from 2-0 down with two goals in the final 10 minutes at Morecambe.

There was even time for the Shrimpers to win it, but Vale keeper Scott Brown saved an A-Jay Leitch-Smith penalty to hold on to a point.