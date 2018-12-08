Scottish League One: Bobby Linn hat-trick as Arbroath extend lead over Raith Rovers

Bobby Linn is proving to be a darling of the Arbroath fans

Bobby Linn scored a hat-trick as Arbroath extended their lead at the top of Scottish League One after a stormy 3-2 derby win over Forfar Athletic.

As both sides finished the game with 10 men, Angus rivals Montrose were beating second-top visitors Raith Rovers 3-2 to hand the Red Lichties a 13-point lead.

Bottom side Stenhousemuir moved to within a point of hosts Brechin City after a 2-1 win.

Dumbarton and Airdrieonians drew 1-1 - and East Fife tied 3-3 with Stranraer.

Striker Linn took his tally for the season to 16 goals against Forfar, his first coming after eight minutes and, after Lewis Moore's second-half equaliser, he made it 2-1 on the hour-mark.

John Baird netted for the fourth successive match to bring Forfar back level with 18 minutes remaining before the hosts lost Michael Travis to a second yellow card with 82 minutes gone.

Linn completed his treble a minute later and, although Thomas O'Brien was sent off for the league leaders with five minutes left, they held on for their seventh league victory on the trot.

Rovers remain second but lost ground following a topsy-turvy defeat at Links Park.

An early opener from Fifers midfielder Daniel Armstrong was cancelled out by Martin Rennie's before Craig Johnston put the hosts ahead with a close-range strike as the hour mark approached.

Kevin Nisbet pulled the visitors level with 15 minutes left, but Ross Campbell's 79th-minute effort clinched the three points for Montrose, who move up three places to fourth.

Third-top East Fife surrendered a three-goal lead following a late Stranraer fightback at Bayview Stadium, another match that ended with 10 men for each side late on.

Goals from Aaron Dunsmore, Daryll Meggatt and Craig Watson appeared to have the Fifers in complete control, but Adam Cummins' penalty on the hour sparked a comeback.

Innes Cameron netted in the 80th minute before the hosts lost Meggatt to a straight red card and Chris McGowan completed the scoring.

Stranraer were reduced to 10 men themselves as they lost Cummins to a second yellow card with two minutes remaining but held on for a share of the points.

Stenhousemuir earned Colin McMenamin a first win since being appointed manager thanks to Mark McGuigan's eighth-minute penalty - the striker netting for the fifth successive match - and Alan Cook's 78th-minute winner either side of Jordan Sinclair's equaliser.

Airdrieonians went ahead in Dumbarton thanks to Leighton McIntosh's third-minute header, but Brad Spencer's stoppage-time header stole a point.