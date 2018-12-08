Scottish League Two: Edinburgh maintain lead as Peterhead continue chase

Edinburgh's Liam Henderson (right) scored his side's second against Annan

Edinburgh City remain two points clear at the top of Scottish League Two after edging Annan Athletic 2-1 at Galabank.

Peterhead continue the chase in second thanks to a comprehensive 5-0 victory away to Berwick Rangers.

Third-top Clyde slipped up for a second week in a row after drawing 1-1 away to Cowdenbeath.

Elgin City overtake Annan into fourth after beating bottom side Albion Rovers 4-2, while Queen's Park and Stirling Albion drew 1-1 at Hampden Park.

Defender Conrad Balatoni's close-range header had Edinburgh ahead at the break and Liam Henderson doubled their lead before Scott Hooper reduced the deficit for Annan.

Jack Leitch opened the scoring for Peterhead just two minutes in at Shielfield Park before he set up top scorer Rory McAllister to slot the second into the bottom corner 11 minutes later for the striker's 10th goal of the season.

Jason Brown's header 10 minutes before the break made it 3-0 and Russell McLean grabbed his second goal in two games before Jamie Stevenson added the gloss.

Veteran midfielder John Rankin picked out the top corner to put Clyde ahead after 17 minutes at Central Park before Jordan Allan pegged them back seven minutes after the break to leave Danny Lennon's side five points adrift of Peterhead having played a game more than the leading two.

Elgin's Brian Cameron and top scorer Shane Sutherland scored a brace apiece at Borough Briggs as their side went a point above Annan.

The home side went ahead after 28 minutes through Cameron, but Graham Gracie's close-range strike levelled two minutes later before Sutherland headed his side into the lead just before the break.

Sutherland completed his double after 56 minutes, while Cameron added the fourth on the hour before Gracie reduced the deficit with a late second for Rovers.

Queen's Park ended a four-match losing streak in all competitions as they held on for a point at home to Stirling.

Lewis Hawke handed the hosts the lead before Darren L Smith equalised eight minutes before the break, while the home side lost Gerry McLauchlan to a second booking late on.