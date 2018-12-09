2019 Women's World Cup: Scotland 'won't fear anyone' at finals despite 'tough group'

Scotland lost heavily to England at the Euro 2017 finals

Scotland "won't fear anyone" at the Women's World Cup next summer despite being in a group they would rather have avoided, says midfielder Joelle Murray.

Scotland were drawn in the same group as Euro 2017 semi-finalists England, 2015 finalists Japan and Argentina.

"Japan, I noted them as the team we wanted to avoid in pot two," Hibernian's Murray told BBC Scotland.

"There's no denying that it is a tough group, but we'll definitely not be going to make up the numbers."

With an average ranking of 17, Group D is statistically the toughest of the six groups in France.

Scotland, who are making their debut at a World Cup finals, are ranked 20th in the world, with England in fourth, Japan in eighth and Argentina 36th.

The Scots will open their campaign against England on 9 June in Nice - and will be looking to avoid a repeat of the 6-0 thrashing their neighbours handed them in the Euro 2017 finals in Netherlands.

Scotland, then coached by Anna Signeul, failed to qualify from their group, but Murray said: "There's no doubt we've progressed since then and we'll be going over to give them a game.

"I think Shelley spoke about it in midweek that we certainly won't fear anyone and we'll go out to play our own style of football and play our own game."

Four third-placed teams progress to the knock-out stage, but Murray says the Scots will not want to rely on that route and have "some fantastic professionals" who can help them challenge England and Japan.

"We've got Kim Little, captain at Arsenal, we've got Jane Ross at West Ham and we've got Rachel Corsie, who is playing her football in the United States," she said.

"A lot of that squad and players in that pool are professional players, competing at the highest level against the best players in the world.

"A lot of the Scottish team will have team-mates in the England squad and will have played against them week-in, week-out."

Tartan Army - 'Get yourself along'

Murray, who has 36 caps, pointed out that there will be stiff competition between "30-plus players" vying for 23 squad places.

The 32-year-old also thought it was an opportunity for Scotland fans to taste their first World Cup finals since the men qualified for France '98.

"So if you're a member of the Tartan Army looking to experience that World Cup atmosphere, that World Cup feel, I would advise to you get yourself along," she added.

"We had fantastic support in Holland and we would be looking to build on that in the summer."