2019 Women's World Cup: Scots can't get caught up in England game - Shelley Kerr

Media playback is not supported on this device Euro 2017 highlights: England 6-0 Scotland

Scotland must avoid being distracted by a media frenzy surrounding their World Cup meeting with England, says head coach Shelley Kerr.

The sides were paired together in Saturday's draw and will meet in Nice on 9 June in their opening game.

Kerr believes progress is a realistic target despite a "tough" group, which also includes Japan and Argentina.

"The one thing we can't afford to do is get caught up in the England game," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"We can't allow that to distract ourselves because we need to make sure we prepare for all three games.

"I don't think it favours anyone because when you're involved all you want to do is concentrate and prepare as best you can. But it is what it is and unfortunately it probably will be a circus."

England finished third at the last World Cup, while Japan were runners-up, making those two nations clear favourites to be the top two in Group D.

However, with four third-placed teams also making it to the last 16 phase in France next summer, Kerr says that remains her ambition in Scotland's debut in the competition.

"I think there were other groups in there I would have favoured," she conceded. "But I think we should be aiming to get out the group even though we know it's going to be tough.

"England have come out and said they want to win the World Cup so getting Scotland in their first game, they wouldn't have liked that either. As the higher-ranked team, they're going to be under pressure."

Scotland were hammered 6-0 by England in their debut at a major tournament - their opening game at Euro 2017. But Kerr is adamant there is no comparison.

"It was our first time at a major finals," she said. "We also had four normal starters players missing - Jen Beattie, Kim Little, Emma Mitchell and Lizzie Arnot. That has a big impact on your squad."