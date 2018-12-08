St Mirren: Oran Kearney 'embarrassed' by loss at Livingston

St Mirren's Adam Hammill and Matty Willock exchange words

St Mirren boss Oran Kearney says he is "embarrassed" by the second-half show which saw his side beaten 3-1 by Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

Alfie Jones gave the Paisley side the lead before the break, but second-half goals from Scott Pittman, Ryan Hardie and Craig Sibbald turned the game.

The result leaves St Mirren second from bottom and without a Premiership away win this season.

"We're embarrassed. The second half was just not good enough," Kearney said.

"Our actions - or should I say - lack of actions in the second-half leave me embarrassed and they leave the club embarrassed, which is very disappointing."

Things appeared to be going to plan for St Mirren when Jones headed home an Adam Hammill free-kick after 36 minutes, but things started to go wrong when Pittman equalised four minutes after half-time.

They fell behind just after the hour mark thanks to Hardie's first goal of the season, before Sibbald made sure of the points in the closing stages.

Kearney said the first half was "everything he wanted" and believes his side should not be short of motivation with the January transfer window just around the corner.

"Coming up to January I suppose that players are playing for their futures and with that you expect to see better," he said. "You expect to see more graft and more hunger above anything else."

The last time St Mirren won an away fixture in the Scottish Premiership was against Ross County in May 2015.