Callum Paterson: Neil Warnock praises Cardiff's makeshift striker

Warnock proud of 'important' win against Saints

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has paid tribute to Callum Paterson, admitting he would be lost without the makeshift striker.

His fourth goal of the season gave Cardiff a 1-0 victory over Southampton.

Despite being signed as a right-back last year, the fans' favourite has shone up front in the absence of forwards such as Kenneth Zohore and Danny Ward.

"I don't honestly know what I'd do without him," said Warnock.

"Gary [Madine] was on the bench today but he's only done a couple of days' training, Ken Zohore's started training, so I'm really glad we have no midweek games this time.

"You only have to look at the stats, the amount of ground he [Paterson] covers.

"He's just a tremendous lad. He'll play anywhere for me, do anything.

"In the old fashioned days, we used to talk about players running through brick walls, but if I asked him to do that he probably would!"

Paterson was used in several positions by Warnock last season, playing as a right-back, right wing-back, central midfielder, right winger and centre-forward to help Cardiff gain automatic promotion from the Championship.

And although injury meant the Scotland international was unable to make his Bluebirds debut until October 2017, he ended that campaign with 10 goals to his name.

Paterson has cemented his status as a cult hero among Cardiff fans this season, thanks to his full-blooded playing style and mischievous personality, evident in the way he celebrates his goals with a range of dance moves.

His latest strike gave Cardiff a fourth win from five home matches, lifting them up to 14th in the Premier League table.

Their tally of 14 points is already more than the record low figure that BBC pundit and former Blackburn and Celtic striker Chris Sutton had predicted for the Bluebirds at the beginning of the season.

"Three more points than what Chris Sutton said," Warnock said with a laugh after the win over Southampton.

"We're not getting carried away. It's going to be a long, hard winter.

"The big advantage for us is we've got a group of fans, home and away, who are absolutely behind our lads 100%.

"Even when we lose, they're so vocal, and that takes off so much pressure for the players."