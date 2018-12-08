Premier League stats: Changes pay off for Arsenal, Romelu Lukaku scores at Old Trafford

Lucas Torreira scored Arsenal's late winner against Huddersfield

Arsenal showed their fight with a second-half winner to see off Huddersfield - after Unai Emery's decisive decision-making again came to the fore.

Liverpool went top of the Premier League by thumping Bournemouth, while Romelu Lukaku broke his scoring drought at Old Trafford as Manchester United beat Fulham.

Burnley and Brighton failed to serve up much entertainment in a narrow win for the hosts, while Southampton's misery continued with defeat at Cardiff, and West Ham beat Crystal Palace.

Here are the stand-out stats from Saturday's Premier League games: