Premier League stats: Changes pay off for Arsenal, Romelu Lukaku scores at Old Trafford
- From the section Premier League
Arsenal showed their fight with a second-half winner to see off Huddersfield - after Unai Emery's decisive decision-making again came to the fore.
Liverpool went top of the Premier League by thumping Bournemouth, while Romelu Lukaku broke his scoring drought at Old Trafford as Manchester United beat Fulham.
Burnley and Brighton failed to serve up much entertainment in a narrow win for the hosts, while Southampton's misery continued with defeat at Cardiff, and West Ham beat Crystal Palace.
Here are the stand-out stats from Saturday's Premier League games:
- Arsenal manager Unai Emery has made 14 substitutions before the start of the second half in 16 league matches this season. That's more than any other side and five more than predecessor Arsene Wenger made in the whole of 2017-18.
- Arsenal have not led at half-time in any of their 16 league games this season, drawing 12 and losing four.
- Arsenal picked up three yellow cards for diving against the Terriers, the most by any team in a Premier League game since 2006-07.
- Since the start of last season, only Lionel Messi (43) has scored more league goals in the leading five European leagues than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (42).
- Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has lost eight games in all competitions against Liverpool, more than against any other side.
- Since the start of 2015-16, Bournemouth have scored eight own goals in the league, more than any other side currently playing in the division.
- The three Premier League clashes between Burnley and Brighton have produced one goal.
- Burnley registered a clean sheet at Turf Moor for only the third time past 18 league games.
- Cardiff have won four of their past five home league games - as many as they won in their previous 22 in the competition.
- Southampton's 14-game winless run - of seven draws and seven defeats - is their longest run without a win in all competitions since March 1989.
- Romelu Lukaku scored his first competitive goal for Manchester United at Old Trafford since March, ending a run of 997 minutes in all competitions without netting.
- Fulham have conceded 40 goals in 16 league games this season. Only Barnsley, who conceded 43 goals in 1997-98, have conceded more at this stage of a top-flight campaign since the 1965-66 season.
- West Ham have won three consecutive top-flight matches while scoring three or more goals for the first time since October 1982.
- James McArthur's early opener against West Ham - after five minutes 41 seconds - was Crystal Palace's earliest goal in a league game this season.
- Man City boss Pep Guardiola has lost three leagues games to Chelsea, more than he has suffered against any other side as a manager.
- N'Golo Kante's opening goal in Chelsea's 2-0 win over City came via the home side's first shot of the match in the 45th minute (44:02), the longest they have had to wait for a shot in a league game at Stamford Bridge since 2006-07.