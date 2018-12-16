Hibernian v Celtic
- Hibernian have won just one of their past nine Scottish Premiership matches against Celtic (D3 L5), however that victory did come the last time they faced them at Easter Road in the competition in April of last season (2-1).
- Celtic have won just one of their past five away top-flight matches against Hibs (D2 L2) having won five consecutive league games at Easter Road prior to this run.
- Since their 6-0 home victory against Hamilton in October, Hibernian have failed to win their past three league games at Easter Road (D2 L1), drawing each of the past two 2-2 (against Dundee and St Mirren).
- Celtic are unbeaten in nine Premiership games since their 1-2 defeat against Kilmarnock in September (W7 D2).
- Hibernian's Stephen Mallan has scored four goals in the Premiership this season, with each of those strikes coming from outside of the box.