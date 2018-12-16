Scottish Premiership
Hibernian12:30Celtic
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hibernian have won just one of their past nine Scottish Premiership matches against Celtic (D3 L5), however that victory did come the last time they faced them at Easter Road in the competition in April of last season (2-1).
  • Celtic have won just one of their past five away top-flight matches against Hibs (D2 L2) having won five consecutive league games at Easter Road prior to this run.
  • Since their 6-0 home victory against Hamilton in October, Hibernian have failed to win their past three league games at Easter Road (D2 L1), drawing each of the past two 2-2 (against Dundee and St Mirren).
  • Celtic are unbeaten in nine Premiership games since their 1-2 defeat against Kilmarnock in September (W7 D2).
  • Hibernian's Stephen Mallan has scored four goals in the Premiership this season, with each of those strikes coming from outside of the box.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock18104428181034
2Celtic1510323682833
3Rangers1694338142431
4Aberdeen179352218430
5Hearts189362324-130
6Livingston188462416828
7St Johnstone178452122-128
8Hibernian166552619723
9Motherwell175391827-918
10Hamilton1741121237-2513
11Dundee1723121436-229
12St Mirren1823131336-239
View full Scottish Premiership table

