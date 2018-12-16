Scottish Premiership
Rangers15:00Hamilton
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Hamilton Academical

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Rangers have won 14 of their past 16 league games against Hamilton (D1 L1), including each of the past two by an aggregate score of 9-4.
  • Hamilton's only victory against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership came in their last visit to Ibrox in November 2017 (2-0), having failed to win any of their previous six away matches against them in the league (D1 L5).
  • Rangers were beaten 1-0 by Aberdeen in their last Premiership game at Ibrox, ending a run of 10 home league matches without defeat (W9 D1) - they last lost consecutive home fixtures in the top flight back in March.
  • Hamilton have lost four of their past five Premiership games (W1), failing to score in each of those defeats.
  • James Tavernier has been directly involved in eight goals in his past eight appearances for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership (3 goals, 5 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock18104428181034
2Celtic1510323682833
3Rangers1694338142431
4Aberdeen179352218430
5Hearts189362324-130
6Livingston188462416828
7St Johnstone178452122-128
8Hibernian166552619723
9Motherwell175391827-918
10Hamilton1741121237-2513
11Dundee1723121436-229
12St Mirren1823131336-239
View full Scottish Premiership table

