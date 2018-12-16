Rangers v Hamilton Academical
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- Rangers have won 14 of their past 16 league games against Hamilton (D1 L1), including each of the past two by an aggregate score of 9-4.
- Hamilton's only victory against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership came in their last visit to Ibrox in November 2017 (2-0), having failed to win any of their previous six away matches against them in the league (D1 L5).
- Rangers were beaten 1-0 by Aberdeen in their last Premiership game at Ibrox, ending a run of 10 home league matches without defeat (W9 D1) - they last lost consecutive home fixtures in the top flight back in March.
- Hamilton have lost four of their past five Premiership games (W1), failing to score in each of those defeats.
- James Tavernier has been directly involved in eight goals in his past eight appearances for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership (3 goals, 5 assists).