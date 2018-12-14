Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

Brighton striker Glenn Murray's 47 Premier League fouls are the most by any player in the competition.

TEAM NEWS

Brighton striker Glenn Murray has fully recovered from the shoulder injury which restricted him to a substitute appearance last weekend.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh is back in contention and Jose Izquierdo's knee problem will be assessed, but Shane Duffy is still suspended.

Eden Hazard, Cesar Azpilicueta and N'Golo Kante were rested in the Europa League and should return for Chelsea.

Alvaro Morata is a doubt with a knee injury and Mateo Kovacic remains out.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "Our level of performance at the moment is good - I thought we were unfortunate not to get anything from last weekend.

"That's important because we have some tough matches coming up - you have to be in those games.

"You have to be part of a good defensive unit as well as standing up to the challenge individually on Sunday."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This will not be an easy afternoon for Chelsea, but I still think they will build on last weekend's impressive win over Manchester City.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won all six of their league games against Brighton by an aggregate score of 12-1.

Brighton are looking for their first victory over Chelsea in any competition since 1933, when they won 2-1 in the FA Cup third round.

The Seagulls have lost the last eight meetings, conceding 18 goals and scoring just once.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton have lost just one of their last 10 Premier League home games (W5, D4), and failed to score in only one of the last 14.

However, four of their five home defeats in the division have come against last season's top six.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton is winless in his last eight meetings with Chelsea.

Glenn Murray's goals have been worth nine points this season, a joint league-high with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Everton's Richarlison.

Brighton's only shot on target last weekend against Burnley came in the 93rd minute.

Thirteen of Brighton's 19 league goals have come via a set-piece.

Chelsea