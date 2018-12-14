Southampton v Arsenal

Ralph Hasenhuttl could become the first Southampton manager to win his opening home Premier League fixture since Paul Sturrock in 2004.

TEAM NEWS

Southampton welcome back several key players, with full-back Cedric Soares returning after missing the defeat against Cardiff with a calf injury.

Forwards Danny Ings and Shane Long, who have been injured since early November, are also in contention.

Arsenal are without suspended defenders Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi, who both picked up a fifth booking of the campaign last weekend.

Aaron Ramsey is set to return after missing two games with an ankle injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Here is a team that can't win against a side that can't lose.

Arsenal have accrued more wins in the last 22 games than Southampton have managed in the last 22 months - and poor Saints seem to have been in an inexorable decline ever since Ronald Koeman left two and a half years ago.

Ralph Hasenhuttl comes with a CV good enough for Bayern Munich to have once asked about his availability, but the Austrian has precious little time to waste at a club which has badly lost its way.

Almost exactly three years ago, Arsenal were thrashed 4-0 at St Mary's. That's a sobering thought for those examining the current chasm between the sides.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "I hope we will see on Sunday a team who knows exactly what they have to do and will make it as difficult as possible for Arsenal.

"They are very flexible and it is not surprising me that for two months they didn't lose a match.

"We should become a team that is not easy to play against.

"The fixtures we are facing now are not the easiest. I see a chance to make a surprise for everyone."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Gunners left it late against Huddersfield last weekend but got another win in the end, and I am backing them to spoil Ralph Hasenhuttl's first home game.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have won just six of their 38 Premier League matches versus Arsenal, (D10, L22), and only two of the last 17.

The Saints' Premier League win ratio of 15.8% in this fixture is their lowest against any opponent they have met at least five times.

However, Arsenal have won only one of their last seven away games against Southampton in the Premier League, a 2-0 win in May 2017 (D4, L2).

Southampton

Southampton could set a club record of 13 Premier League games without a win. They have only had two longer top-flight winless runs: 20 matches in 1969, and 17 in 1989.

They have gone eight home games without a league victory since beating Bournemouth in April (D5, L3).

Saints have won only four of their last 41 Premier League fixtures, drawing 17 and losing 20.

Their record of one win, six draws and nine defeats is their worst after 16 matches of a league campaign.

They are winless in 29 attempts against last season's top six, drawing eight matches and losing 21.

Southampton have lost a league-high 12 points from winning positions this campaign.

