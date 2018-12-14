Liverpool v Manchester United

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has made 13 Premier League appearances this season

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is set to miss six weeks after sustaining a fractured collarbone against Napoli.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a major doubt with a foot problem but Nathaniel Clyne is in contention for a first Premier League outing since May.

Manchester United are facing a defensive crisis, with Marcos Rojo joining a lengthy injury list.

Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof are all doubts.

Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay will also be assessed, while Alexis Sanchez is definitely sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: A Christmas quiz question: what went up from 35% in 2017 to 38% last year? Answer: Manchester United's meagre possession away to Liverpool.

To balance things, a follow-up could be: what hasn't happened in the clubs' last eight Premier League meetings? A Liverpool win.

United's defence surely hasn't been solid enough to sit back and set up for a third 0-0 draw at Anfield in a row - but if Jose Mourinho challenges his biggest stars to step up and match the league leaders, the risk could override the chance of reward.

A test of Liverpool's ever-improving title credentials. A test of United's togetherness. A test of the seasonal concept of peace and goodwill to all men!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "We have to be angry on Sunday and we will be.

"We fight for our points. We have our own problems and targets."

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "We know that we are going to play against the leader, against a team on a high. But we have our qualities, we have our potential, even with the problems we have and the doubts in terms of team choice, of tactics, approach, philosophy.

"We have doubts about everything because we don't know who's available but we are going to arrive on Sunday and, with the players we have available, we are going to have a team capable of going there and fight for the victory."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The way Liverpool are playing and winning at the moment means everyone is expecting them to beat United, but they have really struggled to get past them at Anfield when Jose Mourinho has been in charge.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool could go nine league games without a win in this fixture for the first time since 1987.

Their 66 defeats by Manchester United is their most against any top-flight opponent.

The two sides could play out three consecutive draws at Anfield for the first time since 1921.

Liverpool

Liverpool's 42 points from 16 league games is their highest tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign.

They are currently on their joint-best Premier League unbeaten run of 17 games. They have not had a better top-flight streak since going 23 matches without defeat in 1990.

The Reds are unbeaten in 28 Premier League home matches since a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in April 2017 (W19, D9).

If they keep a clean sheet, Liverpool will set a top-flight record for the fewest goals conceded in the opening 17 matches of a season.

Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have yet to score or assist for the club in 855 Premier League minutes against Manchester United.

Salah has scored the opening goal in a league-high seven Premier League games this season, along with an unrivalled six winners.

However, Salah has not scored or set up a goal in his past six league outings against established top-six opponents.

Alisson is unbeaten in his first 16 league matches - a club record.

Manchester United