Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Scott Brown, Rangers, Scotland, World Cup, Kilmarnock, Hibs, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers has warned Celtic captain Scott Brown he's not an automatic starter for his side. (Sunday Mail)

Andy Halliday has revealed Rangers' stars could ask to be fined in a desperate bid to cut out the red cards. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

England manager Phil Neville believes Scotland are a much-improved side under Shelley Kerr and will give his players a tough game in their 2019 World Cup opener in Nicer next summer. (Sunday Times, print edition)

Brendan Rodgers has stressed he will not pick Scott Brown for sentimental reasons in the Europa League match with Salzburg on Thursday night after leaving his captain out of his starting line-up against Kilmarnock yesterday. (Sunday Herald)

Ryan Jack is confident Rangers will show the right reaction to their midweek performance. (Sunday Express, print edition)

Steve Clarke says people who were saying Kilmarnock could win the Scottish title were "talking out of their backsides". (Sunday Herald)

Hibs assistant boss Garry Parker believes Saturday's 1-0 victory at Hamilton is a massive weight off the club's shoulders. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Chris Sutton says Celtic duo Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths must improve if the Hoops are to win an unprecedented treble Treble. (Sunday Mail)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has criticised the Dons supporter who racially abused Celtic winger Scott Sinclair during the Betfred Cup final at Hampden. (Press and Journal)

Rangers have 'created a cup final' and need to win their final Europa League group game against Rapid Vienna on Thursday, says assistant boss Gary McAllister.(Scotland on Sunday)

Jozo Simunovic reckons if the Celtic Park crowd can intimidate Germany and England's biggest and best into sub-standard submission, there's no reason why they can't do it to Austria's Invincibles. (Sunday Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has emerged as a surprise candidate to replace Eddie Jones as England coach after the World Cup. (Mail on Sunday)