Women's World Cup: Scotland women will get full backing - Malky Mackay

World Cup draw has Scotland smiling - Malky Mackay

Scotland's women will receive "100%" of the seven-figure sum generated by reaching the 2019 World Cup to aid their preparations, says Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay.

Shelley Kerr's side have been drawn alongside England, Japan and Argentina in Group D for next summer's finals.

And Mackay says he will do everything in his power to ensure Kerr and her squad have every chance of success.

"I want to make sure she gets exactly what she needs," Mackay said.

"Financially there's big backing for it as well. There's the £700,000 from Fifa for actually getting there and then there's another £400,000 in terms of prep events.

"So that allows us to go to the Algarve Cup and make sure that between January and June, every month Shelley's got a real good prep event that really is tailored the way she wants it."

Scotland will play friendlies in La Manga, Spain next month against Norway and Iceland before the Algarve Cup, the line-up for which is yet to be confirmed.

Mackay believes the invitation to play there is testament to Scotland's growing reputation under Kerr.

They have risen to ninth in the European rankings, sit 20th in the world, and recorded their highest home crowd, against Switzerland in Paisley, three months ago.

"Shelley's come in 18 months ago and off the back of Anna Signeul getting to the Euros, there's a real resurgence and growth in the women's game," he said.

"She's been very influential, she's put a national plan in place for the girls' and women's game over the last six months and in that period you can see the team has really changed dramatically.

"From the team I watched at the Euros to the one I'm going to be watching at the World Cup, it's going to be vastly different."