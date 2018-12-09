Ann Budge: Hearts ban two after Motherwell's Mbulu racially abused

Media playback is not supported on this device 'That was the dark ages and dinosaur stuff'

Hearts have banned two fans after Motherwell substitute Christian Mbulu was subject to racial abuse during the sides' Scottish Premiership meeting.

Police Scotland have been given footage which shows about 20 fans in the main stand at Tynecastle shouting comments at the 22-year-old as he warms up.

Two people were arrested on Saturday and Hearts say they are "co-operating fully" with the police.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated," owner Ann Budge told BBC Scotland.

"The individuals involved have already been identified and have received immediate and indefinite bans.

"I'm so very disappointed that instead of being able to enjoy a good victory and staying at the top end of the table I'm having to comment on the entirely unacceptable behaviour of a minority of supporters."

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson said the act was "an absolute disgrace".

Speaking to BBC Scotland, he added: "I've just seen the video of it. I thought this was 2018 but that was the dark ages and dinosaur stuff. For a player to have to take that kind of stuff is disgusting.

"They should not be anywhere near football. There is no place for that in any walk of life. No walk of life should accept that in modern society."

Hearts won the match 1-0 - their first win in eight games - thanks to Peter Haring's first-half goal.