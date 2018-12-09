Wrexham's Graham Barrow would relish Dennis Lawrence reunion

Dennis Lawrence was a fan favourite at the Racecourse, spending five seasons there between 2001-2006.

Wrexham assistant manager Graham Barrow says it would be "fantastic" to work with Dennis Lawrence again.

The national league side are without a manager following the departure of Sam Ricketts, but Trinidad and Tobago coach Lawrence has been told he cannot talk to Wrexham about the job.

Barrow and Lawrence worked together at Wigan Athletic with manager Roberto Martinez.

"We got on really well and became very good friends," said Barrow.

He admitted he almost went to Trinidad and Tobago with Lawrence when he was appointed head coach last year.

"I did think we would get together again at some stage," said Barrow.

Lawrence played 198 games for Wrexham and is among bookmakers' favourites to replace Ricketts.

Speaking of their time together at Wigan, Barrow said "it was a surprise partnership" and described them as "the unlikely lads".

Barrow added: "I'd be fine working with him.

"I'm sure it would be a good working relationship because it's all about respect in this game and he's got the same respect for me as I have for him.

"We have a good rapport about the game, it would be fantastic for me, but we'll have to wait and see."

Amid speculation of who will become the new manager, Barrow says his immediate focus was on results.

"I just said to the board I wanted to get on with the games and after Tuesday we'll sit down and talk to see what they're up to.

"They have a knack here of picking managers here. This is a big club with so much to offer."

Under Barrow's guidance, Wrexham beat Eastleigh 2-0 on Saturday and go to Newport in an FA Cup second-round reply on Tuesday.

The winners of the all-Welsh tie go to Leicester City in the third round that will be played from 4-7 January.