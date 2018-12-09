Sassuolo 3-3 Fiorentina: Kevin Mirallas scores late equaliser in drama-filled match

The 96th-minute equaliser was Kevin Mirallas' first Serie A goal

Kevin Mirallas scored a 96th-minute equaliser for Fiorentina in a 3-3 draw at Sassuolo to cap a remarkable weekend of late goals in Serie A.

The Everton loanee struck at the end of a pulsating final 30 minutes that saw six goals and a red card for each side.

On Saturday, Sampdoria scored in the 99th minute - the latest goal in Serie A history - for a 2-2 draw at Lazio.

And Cagliari scored a 95th-minute leveller in a 2-2 draw with Roma after having two players sent off.

With Fiorentina looking for a first win in seven league games, they fell behind in the 62nd minute to a powerful Alfred Duncan drive before Khouma Babacar doubled Sassuolo's lead five minutes later.

Second-half substitute Giovanni Simeone pulled one back for the visitors but Stefano Sensi restored Sassuolo's two-goal lead with 10 minutes left.

The hosts then saw Filip Djuricic sent off, having been booked for a foul and shown a second yellow card for protesting against the original decision.

But with the match approaching injury time there was plenty more drama to come; Marco Benassi tapped in for Fiorentina to make it 3-2 after 89 minutes before team-mate Nikola Milenkovic saw red for dissent two minutes later.

And it was Fiorentina who had the final say as Mirallas netted his first goal of the season to steal his side a point.