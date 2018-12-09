Match ends, Sassuolo 3, Fiorentina 3.
Sassuolo 3-3 Fiorentina: Kevin Mirallas scores late equaliser in drama-filled match
Kevin Mirallas scored a 96th-minute equaliser for Fiorentina in a 3-3 draw at Sassuolo to cap a remarkable weekend of late goals in Serie A.
The Everton loanee struck at the end of a pulsating final 30 minutes that saw six goals and a red card for each side.
On Saturday, Sampdoria scored in the 99th minute - the latest goal in Serie A history - for a 2-2 draw at Lazio.
And Cagliari scored a 95th-minute leveller in a 2-2 draw with Roma after having two players sent off.
With Fiorentina looking for a first win in seven league games, they fell behind in the 62nd minute to a powerful Alfred Duncan drive before Khouma Babacar doubled Sassuolo's lead five minutes later.
Second-half substitute Giovanni Simeone pulled one back for the visitors but Stefano Sensi restored Sassuolo's two-goal lead with 10 minutes left.
The hosts then saw Filip Djuricic sent off, having been booked for a foul and shown a second yellow card for protesting against the original decision.
But with the match approaching injury time there was plenty more drama to come; Marco Benassi tapped in for Fiorentina to make it 3-2 after 89 minutes before team-mate Nikola Milenkovic saw red for dissent two minutes later.
And it was Fiorentina who had the final say as Mirallas netted his first goal of the season to steal his side a point.
Line-ups
Sassuolo
- 47Consigli
- 21Lirola
- 2Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 31Ferrari
- 6Oliveira da Silva
- 32Duncan
- 12SensiBooked at 47mins
- 68BourabiaSubstituted forMagnanelliat 80'minutes
- 25BerardiBooked at 71mins
- 30BabacarSubstituted forMatriat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 34Di FrancescoSubstituted forDjuricicat 74'minutesBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 4Magnanelli
- 5Lemos
- 9Djuricic
- 10Matri
- 13Peluso
- 19Odgaard
- 23Magnani
- 28Satalino
- 29Trotta
- 73Locatelli
- 79Pegolo
Fiorentina
- 1Lafont
- 2Laurini
- 20Pezzella
- 4MilenkovicBooked at 90mins
- 3Biraghi
- 17VeretoutBooked at 90mins
- 8Santos da SilvaSubstituted forMirallasat 76'minutes
- 24BenassiBooked at 65mins
- 26FernandesBooked at 23mins
- 10PjacaSubstituted forChiesaat 45'minutes
- 28VlahovicSubstituted forSimeoneat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ceccherini
- 6Norgaard
- 7Eysseric
- 9Simeone
- 11Mirallas
- 16Hancko
- 21Sottil
- 25Chiesa
- 27Graiciar
- 33Brancolini
- 69Dragowski
- 77Théréau
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sassuolo 3, Fiorentina 3.
Goal!
Goal! Sassuolo 3, Fiorentina 3. Kevin Mirallas (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Germán Pezzella.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Andrea Consigli.
Booking
Alessandro Matri (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alessandro Matri (Sassuolo).
Vincent Laurini (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin Mirallas with a cross.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).
Booking
Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina).
Attempt missed. Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Marlon Santos.
Goal!
Goal! Sassuolo 3, Fiorentina 2. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Edimilson Fernandes (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vincent Laurini with a cross.
Dismissal
Filip Djuricic (Sassuolo) is shown the red card.
Booking
Filip Djuricic (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Filip Djuricic (Sassuolo).
Vincent Laurini (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Alessandro Matri replaces Khouma Babacar.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.
Foul by Marlon Santos (Sassuolo).
Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Sassuolo 3, Fiorentina 1. Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Domenico Berardi following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Francesco Magnanelli replaces Mehdi Bourabia.
Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).
Attempt saved. Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross.
Foul by Filip Djuricic (Sassuolo).
Kevin Mirallas (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dangerous play by Khouma Babacar (Sassuolo).
Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Kevin Mirallas replaces Gerson.
Attempt missed. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Gianmarco Ferrari (Sassuolo).
Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Filip Djuricic replaces Federico Di Francesco.
Attempt missed. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vincent Laurini with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Gerson (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.