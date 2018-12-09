Rangers: Steven Gerrard frustrated with players after Dundee draw

Rangers played for 70 minutes with an extra man after Andy Halliday's goal, but could not find a winner

Steven Gerrard says he now "knows the players he can trust" after his much-changed Rangers side's 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw with 10-man Dundee.

The Ibrox boss made six changes to the side that lost to Aberdeen in midweek knowing a win would take his side level with Celtic at the summit.

But they fell behind to a Kenny Miller goal and, although Andy Halliday levelled after Nathan Ralph was sent off, Rangers could not find a winner.

"It won't happen again," said Gerrard.

"It is a reality check today that we are not good enough to make six changes. When you are given a chance, go and perform, give me a problem and a headache.

"It should make my job a lot easier because there will be less knocks at the door because, if players are honest with themselves and watch that performance back, I don't think they have a leg to stand on."

Rangers now go in to a crucial Europa League meeting with Rapid Vienna in Austria knowing they must win to advance to the knockout stages.

Striker Alfredo Morelos will be available again after missing the trip to Dens through suspension and Gerrard has warned his players they must improve after taking one point from six in the Premiership.

"I'll try to pick players that I trust, with character and personality who can handle the occasion," the Rangers boss told Sky Sports.

"People got a run-out today, a test, and failed miserably. So we'll try to pick a team who are capable of getting the right result on Thursday, but it has to be a level up from the last two performances."