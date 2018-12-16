Derby County v Nottingham Forest
Derby County could have midfielder Joe Ledley available after a hip injury.
George Evans could also return but another midfielder, Bradley Johnson, is banned. Striker Mason Bennett is expected to remain sidelined until the new year with a hamstring injury.
Nottingham Forest are without defender Tobias Figueiredo, who is serving the final match of a three-game ban
Fellow defenders Michael Dawson and Danny Fox are both doubts and Hilal Soudani and Sam Byram remain injured.
Rams boss Frank Lampard leads his side into his first derby three points better off than their fierce local rivals. But a two-goal win for Forest would lift them above Derby.
Match facts
- This will be the 93rd league match between Derby County and Nottingham Forest, who have won 36, to Derby's 33 - but the Rams are unbeaten in their past five derbies.
- Forest's 1-0 defeat by Preston last time out ended a run of seven league games without a defeat. They last lost back-to-back league games back in April in a run of three consecutive defeats.
- The last Monday meeting between Derby and Nottingham Forest was in November 1998 in the Premier League - a 2-2 draw.
- Forest have lost their previous three league trips to Pride Park by an aggregate score of 6-0.
- Derby have lost just one of their past nine league games at Pride Park - the 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa in November.
- Forest boss Aitor Karanka lost his first league derby with Derby in December 2013 but is since unbeaten in six games.