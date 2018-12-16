Derby County v Nottingham Forest

Derby's leading league scorer Harry Wilson has scored only half of the 14 goals scored by the Championship's top scorer Lewis Grabban

Derby County could have midfielder Joe Ledley available after a hip injury.

George Evans could also return but another midfielder, Bradley Johnson, is banned. Striker Mason Bennett is expected to remain sidelined until the new year with a hamstring injury.

Nottingham Forest are without defender Tobias Figueiredo, who is serving the final match of a three-game ban

Fellow defenders Michael Dawson and Danny Fox are both doubts and Hilal Soudani and Sam Byram remain injured.

Rams boss Frank Lampard leads his side into his first derby three points better off than their fierce local rivals. But a two-goal win for Forest would lift them above Derby.

Match facts