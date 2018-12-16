Championship
Derby19:45Nottm Forest
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Nottingham Forest

Derby's leading league scorer Harry Wilson and the Championship's top scorer Lewis Grabban
Derby's leading league scorer Harry Wilson has scored only half of the 14 goals scored by the Championship's top scorer Lewis Grabban
Follow live text coverage on Monday from 19:30 GMT

Derby County could have midfielder Joe Ledley available after a hip injury.

George Evans could also return but another midfielder, Bradley Johnson, is banned. Striker Mason Bennett is expected to remain sidelined until the new year with a hamstring injury.

Nottingham Forest are without defender Tobias Figueiredo, who is serving the final match of a three-game ban

Fellow defenders Michael Dawson and Danny Fox are both doubts and Hilal Soudani and Sam Byram remain injured.

Rams boss Frank Lampard leads his side into his first derby three points better off than their fierce local rivals. But a two-goal win for Forest would lift them above Derby.

Match facts

  • This will be the 93rd league match between Derby County and Nottingham Forest, who have won 36, to Derby's 33 - but the Rams are unbeaten in their past five derbies.
  • Forest's 1-0 defeat by Preston last time out ended a run of seven league games without a defeat. They last lost back-to-back league games back in April in a run of three consecutive defeats.
  • The last Monday meeting between Derby and Nottingham Forest was in November 1998 in the Premier League - a 2-2 draw.
  • Forest have lost their previous three league trips to Pride Park by an aggregate score of 6-0.
  • Derby have lost just one of their past nine league games at Pride Park - the 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa in November.
  • Forest boss Aitor Karanka lost his first league derby with Derby in December 2013 but is since unbeaten in six games.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds22136336181845
2Norwich22135440261444
3West Brom22116546311539
4Sheff Utd2211473526937
5Derby2111463124737
6Middlesbrough229942416836
7Nottm Forest21810332221034
8Aston Villa228954334933
9Swansea229582724332
10Birmingham2271053227531
11Stoke2271052927231
12Blackburn2271052933-431
13QPR229492732-531
14Bristol City228682726130
15Preston227783537-228
16Wigan2274112330-725
17Hull2266102330-724
18Sheff Wed2266102840-1224
19Brentford2257103334-122
20Rotherham2241082233-1122
21Reading2247112735-819
22Millwall2247112838-1019
23Bolton2246121530-1518
24Ipswich2228121837-1914
View full Championship table

