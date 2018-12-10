Scottish Gossip: McGregor, Bournemouth, Celtic, Rangers, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Bournemouth are considering a January move for Celtic and Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor, 25. (Sun)

Meanwhile, McGregor believes Celtic captain Scott Brown will be back in the starting line-up again soon after being left on the bench in recent games. (Daily Record)

But Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will pick McGregor before Brown in Sunday's Europa League match against Salzburg on Thursday. (Herald - subscription required)

Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter says dropping points at Dundee was "the lowest of the low". (Sun)

Former Celtic and Scotland forward Kris Commons believes Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has "lost faith" in some of his players following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Dundee. (Daily Mail)

Rangers manager Gerrard was upset the match delegate at Dens Park left before he could ask about Kyle Lafferty's disallowed goal for offside. (Daily Express)

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre says the club will appeal against the red card shown to Nathan Ralph against Rangers. (Sun)

Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano hopes to get a run of games after being called upon at the last minute to step in for the injured Adam Bogdan in Saturday's win at Hamilton. (Scotsman)

Hearts defender Michael Smith believes the Tynecastle side, who previously led the Premiership, are "definitely" back in the title race. (Daily Record)

And Smith says he is "fitting in everywhere" after moving from right-back to centre-half in Hearts' 1-0 win over Motherwell on Saturday. (Scotsman)