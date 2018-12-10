Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle boss praises attitude after Bradford comeback

Derek Adams has seen his side win just one league game since 27 October

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams praised the attitude of his squad after they recovered from a goal down three times to take a point at Bradford City.

The Pilgrims remain in the bottom three of League One after the 3-3 draw at Home Park, but it put them a point closer to safety.

"To come back three times, in a big game, shows the mentality of the squad," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

"That mentality will see us keep moving on forward and picking up points."

The Argyle boss continued: "We speak in a positive way. Other people will speak in a different way because we haven't won the game.

"We haven't won the game because of individual errors, not about teams passing the ball through us, not about great goals, we've given away some shocking goals today."

Adams had plenty of advice for his side in the hope they will stop giving away poor goals.

"Being smart with your head, and that means the process has got to go down from the brain to the feet very quickly and that's not happened today," he said.

"They've been able to get a number of opportunities that way, we don't seem to get these kind of chances.

"Forward-wise we are looking a threat, and we can play, but to go a goal down after four minutes is ridiculous under the circumstances of the game.

"We have to change and that's what has to happen. We can give people information, we can work with them, but sometimes it's either got to sink in or they've got to do it."