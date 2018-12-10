Bolton Wanderers reach agreement with PFA over unpaid player wages

Bolton chairman Ken Anderson was part of a consortium which first took control of the club in March 2016

Bolton Wanderers chairman Ken Anderson has reached an agreement with the Professional Footballers' Association to pay the club's November wages.

The Championship side's players called in their union last week, with chief executive Gordon Taylor representing them in talks with Anderson.

Bolton have suffered a series of financial problems in recent seasons.

In the summer, players went on strike and friendly games had to be called off after they were not paid.

The Trotters avoided administration in September after former owner Eddie Davies gave the club a £5m loan four days before he died.

"During the conversation with Gordon we reached an agreement, but unfortunately the documentation that subsequently followed on Friday did not reflect what l thought had been agreed, which further delayed everything yet again," Anderson said in a statement on the club website.

"I had another conversation with Gordon yesterday and what l thought had been agreed is now accepted and hopefully will bring this matter to a swift end and we can all move on."

Anderson also insisted there will be no mass sale of players next month in order to try and balance the club's books.

"There has been some media speculation about a fire sale in January, but l can assure you that there is absolutely no truth or financial need for this," he said.

"We will review what we do in the window nearer the time when the management team and l will discuss what has and hasn't worked so far and what we all think is needed to strengthen and improve the squad for the run in to give us the best opportunity of retaining our Championship status."

Bolton are currently 23rd in the Championship, having won only four of their 21 games so far this season.