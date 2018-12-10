Scotland have 'high expectations' for World Cup - Corsie

Media playback is not supported on this device Scotland will do well at World Cup - Shelley Kerr

Scotland have "high expectations" going into next summer's World Cup, says captain Rachel Corsie.

Shelley Kerr's side have been drawn in Group D with England, Japan and Argentina and open against Phil Neville's side on 9 June.

"It's incredibly exciting," Corsie told BBC Scotland.

"We've made it clear that our ambitions are to be in a position to try and get out the group and now we know what the group entails."

And the Utah Royals defender added: "As a professional, you always say you want to challenge yourself with and against the best players in the world. That's what you would say [the England] game involves.

"It's two very different challenges again. Japan, one of the best teams in the world over the last few years. Maybe they're going through a little bit of transition. Argentina's a wildcard. We're ranked above them. We'll look to capitalise and hopefully end the group with a win."

Kerr took over from Anna Signeul after the Swede guided Scotland through their first European Championship finals campaign and now a first taste of the World Cup finals awaits in France.

"Since Shelley's come in, we've developed again," said Corsie, who is currently on loan at Canberra United in Australia.

"We've stepped it up. Our younger players as well have improved a lot. The likes of Erin Cuthbert, Caroline Weir, they're now in a position where they take these big games by the scruff of the neck and they can change it in a moment. They can score goals and I think that's something we've added to this squad and it's something that makes us extremely dangerous.

"We have high expectations of ourselves because we know how good we can be and that's a really, really exciting place to be.

"Our squad's in fantastic shape. We've got players at top, top clubs who are performing for those clubs. If we can keep everyone healthy and everyone fit we'll be in really, really good shape come the tournament."

Corsie was also asked if next summer could be a defining moment for women's football in Scotland and replied: "I hope so.

"I've noticed a huge amount of interest. Just the community as a whole has really got behind us, the country as a whole. Probably over the last 18 months that's really again something that's stepped up and I hope it continues.

"The Euros was a fantastic environment for us as players to have so many travelling fans and I know that there's going to be even more this time around.

"It adds to the occasion and it really does from a player's perspective spur us on and it could be that extra advantage that we need to get out the group and that would be something really special."