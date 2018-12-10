Tommy Wright contract boosts St Johnstone, says Shaughnessy

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Aberdeen 0-2 St Johnstone

Tommy Wright's new contract is "brilliant news" for St Johnstone, says captain Joe Shaughnessy.

The manager signed a new deal until 2022 last week and his side are currently fifth in the Scottish Premiership.

Shaughnessy, 26, scored against his former club as Saints beat Aberdeen 2-0 on Saturday.

"It shows the ambition that the club have," said the defender of the extension of Wright's stay.

"It's brilliant news, brilliant news for the club. I don't think it comes as a shock, really. I'd say it was an easy decision for him. The success he's had at the club, I don't think he had to think too hard about it.

"When you look at the success the club's had in keeping the manager for so many years. He's got the continuity of that. At the minute, it's all going well."

Wright took over from Steve Lomas as manager in 2013 and led St Johnstone to their first Scottish Cup triumph the following year.

Saints have also regularly qualified for Europe on Wright's watch and are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run, during which they have kept seven clean sheets.

"I wouldn't have thought it'd be too much of a surprise," said Shaughnessy of Saturday's win at Pittodrie.

"We know what we're good at. We know we're capable of results like this. Everything's kind of clicking at the minute, which is good."